Hugh Jackman Reveals Marvel's Ability to Move Timelines Was Key in Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman will soon return to the land of Marvel. Just under two years from now, the beloved actor will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut thanks to Deadpool 3, a film he'll appear in alongside Ryan Reynolds. Though Jackman himself has sworn off reprising the iconic X-Man since the release of Logan, the actor said in one recent interview Marvel's multiverse is a major reason why he chose to come back.

"All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it's science, so I don't have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too," Jackman said in a recent stop on The Jess Cagle Show.

In the same chat, Jackman revealed he was on a vacation when an idea came to mind on how he could return as the character. He instantly called Reynolds to see if they could make it work.

"I had a week's vacation from the show and I was driving out and I, it just came to me like that and I rang Ryan as soon as I arrived and he was floored," Jackman added. "Interestingly, he was just about to have a meeting with Kevin Feige at Marvel at five o'clock that afternoon about the Deadpool movie. And so he goes, 'this is really good timing, but are you really sure? Cause I don't wanna say anything.' I said, 'I'm a hundred percent sure.' And I dunno why, because I was a hundred percent sure I was out before. And then all of a sudden I was a hundred percent in."

Little has been revealed about the movie other than the fact Reynolds and Jackman are starring in the picture. Reynolds will reteam with Shawn Levy on the film, after having worked on Free Guy and The Adam Project together. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently writing the latest iteration of the film.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

