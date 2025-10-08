Hulu Finally Streaming an Iconic Movie ‘90s Kids Still Love (And It Makes the Sequel Look Awful)

Hulu is giving subscribers a courtside seat to one of the most iconic ‘90s movies. The streamer has spent the past few weeks stocking its library with fresh titles. Hulu’s September 2025 roster has included must-watch movies like Clueless and School of Rock, and now ‘90s kids can revisit one of their favorite films from the decade, and it will remind them that the recent 2020s reboot simply can’t live up to the original.

Director Joe Pykta’s 1996 outlandishly fun hybrid animated/live-action movie Space Jam started streaming on Hulu on September 1st. The movie stars Michael Jordan as himself in a story that sees him lured out of retirement by Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes pals to help them win a basketball game against The Monstars, a team comprised of invading aliens who absorb the basketball talents of NBA players. In addition to Jordan, the movie’s star-studded live-action cast includes Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, and Bill Murray, while Billy West and Danny DeVito headline the voice cast.

Why You Should Watch Space Jam

An absolute blast for the entire family, with a massive dose of nostalgic charm for adult audiences, Space Jam is a must-watch this September. The movie remains one of the most iconic films from the ‘90s and serves as a ‘90s time capsule with massive star power from celebrity athletes from the time and classic cartoon characters and a great soundtrack that is completely ‘90s and includes songs like “Space Jam” and “I Believe I Can Fly.” Although the film is a ‘90s fever dream, it can still be enjoyed by new audiences thanks to an endlessly fun plot, great characters, and a great mashup of live-action and animation that helps bring the story to life.

Space Jam garnered mixed reviews from critics upon its release, holding a 43% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a massive hit at the box office. With a $250.2 million worldwide haul against an $80 million budget, it was the tenth-highest-grossing film of 1996. The movie’s longevity is apparent through the fact that more than two decades after its release, it spawned the standalone sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, in 2021. The film, starring LeBron James in the lead role, didn’t capture the magic and fun of the original movie but may scratch the itch for those craving more of the saga. It is currently isn’t available on a major streaming platform but can be rented or bought.

New Movies Streaming on Hulu

Hulu still has a handful of additions to make this month, but the streamer’s September 2025 roster of titles has already been massive. Hulu subscribers can now view fan-favorite movies such as Clueless, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Juno, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Jennifer’s Body. For more family-friendly options, Hulu’s streaming library now boasts both How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2, as well as the first three Night at the Museum movies and School of Rock.

The streamer has already released its lineup for October 2025, a long list that includes movies such as Die Hard, Hotel Transylvania, the first three Scream films, and all five Twilight movies.

