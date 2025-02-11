10 Movies ‘90s Kids Love That Actually Hold Up Now

Millennials have gotten a head start on nostalgia-based marketing, but we may have to reckon with the fact that not everything we loved growing up is objectively great. As the first generation online, and with our unprecedented access to home media like VHS and DVDs, we never really had to stray too far from our childhood favorites in the first place. However, we’ve somehow still been drawn into an accelerated version of the marketing strategies that worked so well on our parents and grandparents — remakes, reboots, and revivals that sometimes cast an unfortunate light on titles that should have stayed forgotten.

Fortunately, there are diamonds in the rough. If you’re looking for some ’90s nostalgia that you’ve actually had time to forget, but that also holds up well, look no further. Below are 10 movies that are worth revisiting whether they’ve had reboots or not. They paint a distinct picture of the decade we grew up in — for better or worse.

Hook

Starting off strong, we have the live-action sequel to Peter Pan that never gets as much credit as it deserves. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie focuses on a now-adult Peter Pan (Robin Williams) who has forgotten his past as the leader of the lost boys. That is, of course, until Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his children, forcing him to return to Neverland.

This is a reminder that studios once looked for ways to capitalize on IP and try new things at the same time — and sometimes it really worked. Hook is a cult classic poised to resurface as a straight-up classic any day now. It’s not easy to stream at the time of this writing, but you can find it to rent or purchase on PVOD platforms.

Matilda

Another live-action fantasy, Matilda deserves as much love as your favorite Roald Dahl adaptation. Mara Wilson stars as the titular girl dealing with a tumultuous family, with her conflicts resulting in the discovery that Matilda has psychokinetic abilities that she can use to her advantage. It manages to embody such a wide range of emotions, blending comedy and tragedy in a context that could have easily picked a lane and stuck with it. It’s also famous for performing better on home video than in theaters, so it’s only appropriate to revisit it now.

Matilda is currently streaming on Max.

Jumanji

Maybe you’ve revisited Jumanji in recent years due to the revival films, but if not, do yourself a favor. Adapted from the book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, the story explores a jungle-themed board game that takes “immersion” to new heights, as every threat and obstacle players face in the game emerge in the real world.

The original movie is so perfect on its own that it’ll make you wonder how the team behind Welcome to the Jungle dared to approach it. It’s also another great place to reconnect with the late Robin Williams for a heartfelt performance.

Jumanji is currently streaming on FuboTV, as well as PVOD stores.

Space Jam

Speaking of revivals, Space Jam may be the most singular symbol of ’90s culture that there is. Michael Jordan plays himself in the animated/live-action hybrid that sees the Looney Tunes recruiting the iconic basketball player to lead them in a game of basketball against the frightening “Monstars” team. If you watched Space Jam: A New Legacy without rewatching the original, you should rectify that soon — the original movie is so outlandish and the belated sequel makes some pretty obscure references to it that you might miss if you weren’t watching them back to back.

Space Jam is streaming on Netflix right now, while A New Legacy is on Max.

The Parent Trap

It wouldn’t be right to dunk on remakes and revivals without acknowledging that ’90s kids grew up on them, too. The Parent Trap left such an impression on our generation that many of us didn’t find out it was a remake for years — or that Lindsay Lohan wasn’t a twin in real life. Much like the original, this reboot explored two girls (Lohan) who realize they are estranged twins, with the pair hatching a plot to swap places with one another in order to bring their parents back together. This movie managed to get children interested in a rom-com plot, and it hits very differently now that we’re the adults.

You can see for yourself now on Disney+.

Stuart Little

The 1999 film adaptation of E.B. White’s Stuart Little is one of the most baffling cultural artifacts ever made, and it demands a re-watch if you’ve never seen it as an adult. The movie centers on the Little family as they travel to an orphanage to adopt a brother for their son George (Jonathan Lipnicki), but they instead adopt an anthropomorphic mouse (voiced by Michael J. Fox). Everything about it from the casting to the lore will make you more confused, but it’s a joy to watch because it’s played so earnestly, with no irony-poisoned jokes or winks to the camera. Fair warning: if you watch the movie you’ll need several hours afterward to dive into the Wikipedia page looking for an explanation. Sadly, right now Stuart Little is only streaming on PVOD stores.

George of the Jungle

You may have already re-watched George of the Jungle at some point in recent years due to the triumphant career comeback of Brendan Fraser, but if you haven’t, it’s not too late. A fresh take on the ’60s cartoon of the same name, Fraser plays George and the exploits he gets into when Ursula (Leslie Mann) discovers him in the jungle. This is a treasure trove of slapstick comedy, along with some clumsy but well-meaning examination of the old “wild man” trope. The only downside is that the soundtrack will be embedded in your mind for weeks.

The movie is currently streaming on Disney+.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

When I realized that several Studio Ghibli movies were released to English-speaking audiences in the 1990s, I really had to consider which one belongs on this list. There’s no wrong answer, but Kiki’s Deliver Service definitely represents this animation sensation well, and best embodies what it meant for ’90s kids in the U.S. The movie follows Kiki and her cat as they start a flying courier service, allowing her to use her magical powers to deliver messages.

At certain points in this movie, you really question if it is actually going anywhere, only to be swept up in a delightful journey you hadn’t dared hope for. It’s even more remarkable as an adult when you realize the creators invoked these feelings on purpose, conveying the anxious boredom of waiting to grow up. Kiki is streaming now on Max, along with most of the Ghibli catalog.

The Rocketeer

It’s been said before, but not enough — The Rocketeer is an underappreciated stepping stone toward the superhero movies we got in later decades, as well as a great film in its own right. Set in 1938, the movie delivers the adventurous exploits of stunt pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell) after he discovers a jet pack that allows him to soar through the air. Cliff not only attempts to dodge the creators of the jet pack, but also the Nazi agents attempting to steal it for themselves. It’s a superb take on the format with enough unique personality to obscure its formula, which makes it very interesting to revisit in our current saturated era.

It’s available to stream now on Disney+ for those interested.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as best friends Romy and Michele, respectively, who get an invitation to attend their 10-year high school reunion. Feeling like outcasts as teens, the pair aim to both better themselves and make up fictional backstories to impress their former classmates.

If you describe yourself as a ’90s kid, tread with caution when revisiting Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, as you may now be the same age or even older than the 28-year-old titular characters. However, if you can suppress your existential dread — and as a ’90s kid, that’s probably an old habit by now — you’ll see a surprisingly poignant story about friendship, growing up, and forging your own path.

The movie is not on any streaming services at the time of this writing, but it is available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores.