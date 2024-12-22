Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2025

With January just around the corner, streaming services like Hulu are getting prepared for the new year by sharing with all current (and prospective) subscribers what new titles will soon be on their way. Hulu recently released its newsletter for next month, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows that will be added to the lineup over the course of January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a lot of popular TV returning in January, but leading the way is Goosebumps: The Vanishing. The popular Hulu/Disney+ joint venture is coming back for a second installment, this time focusing on a new story with a group of new characters.

You can check out the complete list of Hulu’s January additions below!

January 1st

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere

Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1

After Earth

American Psycho

The Devil’s Own

The Devil’s Own En Español

Dirty Grandpa

Empire Records

Ender’s Game

The Great Debaters

Heat

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español

The Intouchables

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

The King Of Comedy

Little Manhattan

Man of the House

Man of the House En Español

Mr. Deeds

Pacific Rim

Paddington

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español

Shutter

Sorry To Bother You

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español

Threesome

The Town

To Rome With Love

The Walk

xXx

xXx En Español

xXx: State of the Union

xXx: State of the Union En Español

January 2nd

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 25

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1

The Butcher: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3

My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1

January 3rd

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere

Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere

Going Dutch: Series Premiere

Mother’s Instinct (2024)

January 7th

Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2

Stopmotion

January 8th

The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere

Doc: Series Premiere

Ishura: Season 2 Premiere

Fall (2022)

65

January 9th

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere

Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere

Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Foxworth – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2

Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

More Power: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)

Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere

Dance First

65 En Español

January 10th

Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story

American Star

January 12th

The Silent Hour (2024)

January 13th

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2

The First 48: Complete Season 25

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2

Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1

Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1

January 14th

My Penguin Friend

January 15th

Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1

January 17th

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere

The Bad Shepard

January 20th

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

January 21st

Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Sleep (2023)

January 22nd

Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

January 23rd

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1

January 24th

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

Arcadian

City of Dreams

January 28th

Paradise: Series Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere

Humane (2024)

January 30th

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1

January 31st

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Take Cover (2024)