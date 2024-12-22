Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2025

With January just around the corner, streaming services like Hulu are getting prepared for the new year by sharing with all current (and prospective) subscribers what new titles will soon be on their way. Hulu recently released its newsletter for next month, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows that will be added to the lineup over the course of January.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There’s a lot of popular TV returning in January, but leading the way is Goosebumps: The Vanishing. The popular Hulu/Disney+ joint venture is coming back for a second installment, this time focusing on a new story with a group of new characters.
You can check out the complete list of Hulu’s January additions below!
January 1st
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1
Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1
After Earth
American Psycho
The Devil’s Own
The Devil’s Own En Español
Dirty Grandpa
Empire Records
Ender’s Game
The Great Debaters
Heat
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español
Insidious: Chapter 3
Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español
The Intouchables
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
Man of the House
Man of the House En Español
Mr. Deeds
Pacific Rim
Paddington
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español
Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español
Shutter
Sorry To Bother You
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español
Threesome
The Town
To Rome With Love
The Walk
xXx
xXx En Español
xXx: State of the Union
xXx: State of the Union En Español
January 2nd
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 25
Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1
The Butcher: Complete Season 1
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3
My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1
The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1
January 3rd
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere
Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere
Going Dutch: Series Premiere
Mother’s Instinct (2024)
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Netflix in January]
January 7th
Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2
Stopmotion
January 8th
The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere
Doc: Series Premiere
Ishura: Season 2 Premiere
Fall (2022)
65
January 9th
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere
Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere
Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1
Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1
Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1
Biography: Jeff Foxworth – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2
Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
More Power: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)
Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere
Dance First
65 En Español
January 10th
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere
The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story
American Star
January 12th
The Silent Hour (2024)
January 13th
Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2
The First 48: Complete Season 25
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2
Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1
Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1
January 14th
My Penguin Friend
January 15th
Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1
January 17th
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere
The Bad Shepard
January 20th
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
January 21st
Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Sleep (2023)
January 22nd
Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
January 23rd
The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4
Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1
January 24th
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story
Arcadian
City of Dreams
January 28th
Paradise: Series Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere
Humane (2024)
January 30th
The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1
January 31st
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Take Cover (2024)