Everything Being Added to Paramount+ in January 2025

Christmas is almost upon us, which means that the new year is just around the corner. 2025 will arrive just a week after Christmas and it will bring with it a fresh programming start to most major streaming services. Like others, Paramount+ is getting a head start on its January programming ahead of the holidays next week, letting subscribers know everything the service has in store for the month ahead.
While the first day of the month will bring the most new additions to Paramount+, the most notable January premiere won’t arrive for a few weeks. January 24th will mark the debut of highly anticipated Star Trek movie Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh.
You can check out the full list of January additions below!
January 1st
Murder Company
In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of displaced US soldiers are given orders to rescue and escort a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.
Slingshot
An astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan.
2 Days In The Valley
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Crime on the Bayou
A Dog’s Purpose
A Night At The Roxbury
A.C.O.D.
Adventureland
Agent Game
Allied
Almost Famous
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Arrival
Barbarella
Basic Instinct
Becky
Best Defense
Big Jake
Black Noise
Book Club
Boomerang
Bounce
Breakdown
Buddy Games
Chinatown
Chocolat
Citizen Ruth
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Cop Land
Crawlspace
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cursed
Dark Asset
Death Wish
Dirty Pretty Things
Domestic Disturbance
Don’t Look Now
Down To You
Downsizing
Drillbit Taylor
Drive Angry
Drop Zone
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Final Destination
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Focus
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Foxfire
Frida
Good Boy
Good Mourning
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Heaven Can Wait
House of Sand and Fog
Imagine That
Indecent Proposal
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Judgement Night
Just a Kiss
K-19: The Widowmaker
Kinky Boots
Kiss The Girls
Labor Day
Labyrinth
Lady of the Manor
Like a Boss
Mr. Malcom’s List
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nightwatch
Paid in Full
Panama
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patriot Games
Pet Sematary II
Poltergeist
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Rosemary’s Baby
Run & Gun
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Seabiscuit
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sidewalks Of New York
Silence
Slingshot
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stardust
Staying Alive
Strictly Ballroom
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Tammy’s Always Dying
The Addams Family (1991)
The Aviator
The Conversation
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Doors
The First Wives Club
The Gambler
The Honeymooners
The Hours
The Hunter
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Intervention
The Ladies Man
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Longest Yard
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mechanic
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Night Clerk
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Peacemaker
The Perfect Score
The Pledge
The Queens of Comedy
The Romantics
The Ruins
The Running Man
The Score
The Soloist
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Truman Show
The Two Jakes
The United States of Leland
The Untouchables
The Virgin Suicides
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Words
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
Things We Lost In The Fire
Three Days of the Condor
Trainspotting
Trekkies 2
Undisputed
V for Vengeance
Virtuosity
Waking Up In Reno
War
WifeLike
Zeroville
Zodiac
January 2nd
Step Up Revolution
January 4th
80 for Brady
January 5th
The Golden Globe Awards
January 8th
Raid the Cage (season 2)
The Price is Right at Night
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Blippi’s Out-of-this-World Space Adventure
Blippi’s Wonderful World Tour
January 9th
Hollywood Squares
January 15th
Danger Force (season 3)
Matlock (1986, seasons 1-9)
January 17th
Henry Danger: The Movie premiere
Henry Danger meets a superfan, eager to fight crime with Kid Danger, who comes into possession of a device that can open up alternate realities. Facing a wild ride, Henry will need his best friend Jasper and his new superfan sidekick to find his way out or be stuck in another dimension forever.
January 21st
Long Gone Heroes
January 22nd
Isle of MTV: Malta (2024 special)
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (season 3)
January 24th
Star Trek: Section 31 premiere
Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
January 26th
Watson
Who’s Your Caddy?
January 28th
Killshot
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
January 29th
The Tiny Chef Show (season 2)
The Land
January 31st
NCIS: Sydney (season 2)
A Murder in the Park
Good Kill
Manglehorn
The D Train
The Seven Five