Everything Being Added to Paramount+ in January 2025

Christmas is almost upon us, which means that the new year is just around the corner. 2025 will arrive just a week after Christmas and it will bring with it a fresh programming start to most major streaming services. Like others, Paramount+ is getting a head start on its January programming ahead of the holidays next week, letting subscribers know everything the service has in store for the month ahead.

While the first day of the month will bring the most new additions to Paramount+, the most notable January premiere won’t arrive for a few weeks. January 24th will mark the debut of highly anticipated Star Trek movie Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh.

You can check out the full list of January additions below!

January 1st

Murder Company

In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of displaced US soldiers are given orders to rescue and escort a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.

Slingshot

An astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

2 Days In The Valley

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Crime on the Bayou

A Dog’s Purpose

A Night At The Roxbury

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Agent Game

Allied

Almost Famous

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

Barbarella

Basic Instinct

Becky

Best Defense

Big Jake

Black Noise

Book Club

Boomerang

Bounce

Breakdown

Buddy Games

Chinatown

Chocolat

Citizen Ruth

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Cop Land

Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cursed

Dark Asset

Death Wish

Dirty Pretty Things

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Look Now

Down To You

Downsizing

Drillbit Taylor

Drive Angry

Drop Zone

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Final Destination

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Focus

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Foxfire

Frida

Good Boy

Good Mourning

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Heaven Can Wait

House of Sand and Fog

Imagine That

Indecent Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Judgement Night

Just a Kiss

K-19: The Widowmaker

Kinky Boots

Kiss The Girls

Labor Day

Labyrinth

Lady of the Manor

Like a Boss

Mr. Malcom’s List

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nightwatch

Paid in Full

Panama

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary II

Poltergeist

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary’s Baby

Run & Gun

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Seabiscuit

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sidewalks Of New York

Silence

Slingshot

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stardust

Staying Alive

Strictly Ballroom

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Tammy’s Always Dying

The Addams Family (1991)

The Aviator

The Conversation

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Doors

The First Wives Club

The Gambler

The Honeymooners

The Hours

The Hunter

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Intervention

The Ladies Man

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mechanic

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Night Clerk

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Pledge

The Queens of Comedy

The Romantics

The Ruins

The Running Man

The Score

The Soloist

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The United States of Leland

The Untouchables

The Virgin Suicides

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Words

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

Things We Lost In The Fire

Three Days of the Condor

Trainspotting

Trekkies 2

Undisputed

V for Vengeance

Virtuosity

Waking Up In Reno

War

WifeLike

Zeroville

Zodiac

January 2nd

Step Up Revolution

January 4th

80 for Brady

January 5th

The Golden Globe Awards

January 8th

Raid the Cage (season 2)

The Price is Right at Night

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Blippi’s Out-of-this-World Space Adventure

Blippi’s Wonderful World Tour

January 9th

Hollywood Squares

January 15th

Danger Force (season 3)

Matlock (1986, seasons 1-9)

January 17th

Henry Danger: The Movie premiere

Henry Danger meets a superfan, eager to fight crime with Kid Danger, who comes into possession of a device that can open up alternate realities. Facing a wild ride, Henry will need his best friend Jasper and his new superfan sidekick to find his way out or be stuck in another dimension forever.

January 21st

Long Gone Heroes

January 22nd

Isle of MTV: Malta (2024 special)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (season 3)

January 24th

Star Trek: Section 31 premiere

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

January 26th

Watson

Who’s Your Caddy?

January 28th

Killshot

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

January 29th

The Tiny Chef Show (season 2)

The Land

January 31st

NCIS: Sydney (season 2)

A Murder in the Park

Good Kill

Manglehorn

The D Train

The Seven Five