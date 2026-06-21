Hulu Just Added the Weirdest Sci-Fi of 2026 & It’s Already a Streaming Hit

It’s been hailed as one of the weirdest and funniest movies of 2026, coming entirely out of left field with a star-studded cast to throw as much shade on the AI industry as possible. And it was successful in that regard, claiming near-instant cult-classic status. It’s no secret that the movie didn’t get the box-office debut it deserved, pulling in only $9 million over opening weekend. But now it’s getting a second life as it becomes the most-streamed movie on Hulu, easily snatching the #1 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list.

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Starring Sam Rockwell, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is genuinely unhinged in the best possible way. And while it can come across as a little bit of a mess in places, there’s something that’s just inherently fun about it—especially when it comes to the cast’s performances. The film centers on the arrival of a man who claims to come from the future. He arrives in the middle of an LA diner, taking the customers hostage as he attempts to convince them to join him in his impossible quest to save the world. It’s a solid blend of dark comedy and sci-fi that viewers deserve more of—a film that took risks that paid off narratively.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Deserves Way More Hype Than It Got

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And not only because Sam Rockwell gave the performance of a lifetime—which he very much did—but also because the movie was propelled by a story that felt both timely and timeless. Though that wasn’t enough to impress critics entirely, who only rated Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic Dionar Hidalgo said, “Chaotic, excessive and strangely compelling—Verbinski delivers a messy but energetic satire on AI and digital culture, elevated by Sam Rockwell’s magnetic performance despite its lack of focus.” It’s true that the film comes across as fragmented in places, lending to an “all over the place” sort of vibe.

Casual viewers appreciated it more than critics, though, rating it slightly higher at 85%, particularly because of the message critics felt was heavy-handed. “Sam Rockwell brings his unique ability to bring intrigue and comedy, absolute blast seeing Sam bring this role to life, yes there’s a few holes and questionable moments, but it manages to create enough momentum to take you on a journey you begin to care about,” said one viewer.

Overall, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is one of those rare gems that only comes around every so often. It’s the sort of movie that just feels inherently fun, and doesn’t take itself too seriously at all. And the message at the core of the film comes through loud and clear, though maybe a bit too loud in places for some people.

What’s your favorite moment from Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.