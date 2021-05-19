Everything Leaving Hulu in June 2021

✖

June is just around the corner and Hulu is preparing to add quite a few new movies and TV shows to its roster, giving subscribers plenty of titles to add to their watchlists. This week, Hulu revealed the complete list of movies and shows arriving throughout the month of June. Unfortunately, that list was also accompanied by the lineup of titles leaving the service next month as well, and there are some big names set to depart in the coming weeks.

Most of Hulu's June departures are taking place on the final day of the month, June 30th. Comedy fans will be disappointed to see the likes of 50 First Dates, The Birdcage, Get Smart, The Princess Bride, and Sex and the City leaving on the last day of the month.

Other departures on June 30th include 28 Days Later, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Die Hard, I Am Legend, The Polar Express, and The Sandlot.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Hulu in June:

June 4

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 5

The Appearance (2018)

June 11

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

LA 92 (2020)

June 17

Identity (2003)

June 30

28 Days Later (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Storks Journey (2017)

The Birdcage (1997)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changeling (2008)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Core (2003)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Face/Off (1997)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Smart (2008)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Junior (1994)

Knowing (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Mystery Science Theatre (1996)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Once Upon A Crime... (1992)

Pandorum (2009)

Paycheck (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rio (2011)

Salt (2010)

The Sandlot (1993)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Scorpio (1973)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Some Girls (1988)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Thirst (2009)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

