Alien, Lord of the Rings & More Movies Leaving Hulu

The Hulu movie lineup is pretty loaded right now, with hit films in several different genres and an ever-growing library of originals. However, that movie lineup is going to take a slight hit next month, as Hulu is set to lose quite a few movies. On Wednesday, Hulu shared its monthly streaming newsletter, which reveals everything set to hit the streaming in the month ahead, as well as all of the titles preparing to make their exits. That list of exits in September is quite long.

Hulu is losing a lot of movies throughout the month of September. This Means War will exit at the start of the month, followed by You're Not You just a couple of days later. The big day for exits, however, occurs at the very end of the month, on September 30th.

The last day of September will see Hulu lose four films in the Alien franchise, including Ridley Scott's original thriller and James Cameron's action-packed sequel. Hulu will also be losing two of the three Lord of the Rings films and the first movie in the Hobbit trilogy.

Everything Leaving Hulu in September

Here's the full list of titles set to exit Hulu's lineup next month:

September 1st

This Means War

September 4th

You're Not You

September 8th

Wild Horses

September 11th

Blackfish

The Grand Seduction

September 14th

360

Life Partners

September 15th

The Full Monty

September 22nd

Paris Can Wait

Summer DaysSummer Nights

Wrath of Man

September 23rd

One Shot

Skyfire

September 29th

The Grand Budapest Hotel

September 30th

A Good Year

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

All the Right Moves

The Answer Man

Attack The Block

Bachelor Party

Bachelorette

Bandidas

Bottle Rocket

Brigsby Bear

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy

Brother

Bruno

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Center Stage

Center Stage: Turn It Up

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

City Of Joy

Cocktail

The Covenant

The Croods

Deja Vu

The Descendants

The Devil Has a Name

Die Hard

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

El Chicano

Elysium

Ender's Game

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride II

Flicka

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Guardian

Here Comes The Boom

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hulk

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Internship

Joy Ride

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Kick-Ass

Killing Gunther

King Kong

Lol

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Made of Honor

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Maudie

Metro

The Monuments Men

Mortal Kombat

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

No Eres Tu Soy Yo

The Omen

The Perfect Storm

Phone Booth

Pompeii

Real Steel

Red Tails

Rio

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

St. Elmo's Fire

Step Brothers

Tim's Vermeer

Total Recall

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

The Walk

The Weekend

We're The Millers

What Happens in Vegas

What's Love Got To Do With It

Whiplash

Wild Things

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!