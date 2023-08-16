Alien, Lord of the Rings & More Movies Leaving Hulu
Hulu is losing quite a few movies in the month of September.
The Hulu movie lineup is pretty loaded right now, with hit films in several different genres and an ever-growing library of originals. However, that movie lineup is going to take a slight hit next month, as Hulu is set to lose quite a few movies. On Wednesday, Hulu shared its monthly streaming newsletter, which reveals everything set to hit the streaming in the month ahead, as well as all of the titles preparing to make their exits. That list of exits in September is quite long.
Hulu is losing a lot of movies throughout the month of September. This Means War will exit at the start of the month, followed by You're Not You just a couple of days later. The big day for exits, however, occurs at the very end of the month, on September 30th.
The last day of September will see Hulu lose four films in the Alien franchise, including Ridley Scott's original thriller and James Cameron's action-packed sequel. Hulu will also be losing two of the three Lord of the Rings films and the first movie in the Hobbit trilogy.
Everything Leaving Hulu in September
Here's the full list of titles set to exit Hulu's lineup next month:
September 1st
This Means War
September 4th
You're Not You
September 8th
Wild Horses
September 11th
Blackfish
The Grand Seduction
September 14th
360
Life Partners
September 15th
The Full Monty
September 22nd
Paris Can Wait
Summer DaysSummer Nights
Wrath of Man
September 23rd
One Shot
Skyfire
September 29th
The Grand Budapest Hotel
September 30th
A Good Year
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Aliens
All the Right Moves
The Answer Man
Attack The Block
Bachelor Party
Bachelorette
Bandidas
Bottle Rocket
Brigsby Bear
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy
Brother
Bruno
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Center Stage
Center Stage: Turn It Up
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
City Of Joy
Cocktail
The Covenant
The Croods
Deja Vu
The Descendants
The Devil Has a Name
Die Hard
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
El Chicano
Elysium
Ender's Game
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride II
Flicka
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Guardian
Here Comes The Boom
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hulk
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Internship
Joy Ride
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Kick-Ass
Killing Gunther
King Kong
Lol
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
Made of Honor
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Maudie
Metro
The Monuments Men
Mortal Kombat
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
No Eres Tu Soy Yo
The Omen
The Perfect Storm
Phone Booth
Pompeii
Real Steel
Red Tails
Rio
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
St. Elmo's Fire
Step Brothers
Tim's Vermeer
Total Recall
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
The Walk
The Weekend
We're The Millers
What Happens in Vegas
What's Love Got To Do With It
Whiplash
Wild Things
