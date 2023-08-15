Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford Becomes Namesake for New Species of Snake

Harrison Ford has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and he's most famous for his roles in Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Indiana Jones franchises. Ford has returned to each of those franchises decades later, with the most recent being the latter. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny saw the return of Ford's legendary archeologist, and it also serves as his final appearance as the character. Ford has passed the icon stage of being a celebrity, and now he has achieved yet another milestone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new species of snake found in the Andes Mountains in Peru has been named after the actor.

New Snake Species Named After Harrison Ford

The new species will be called Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, and they are a slender breed of snake that can grow to 16 inches long. It is described as pale-yellowish-brown in color with black "blotches" and a black belly. Tachymenoides harrisonfordi also has copper-colored eyes with a streak inside of them. Peru and the United States discovered the species in 2022 while it was soaking up some sun in Peru's Otishi National Park.

Harrison Ford Recently Roasted his Indiana Jones Look

Ford recently did press for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, where he reflected on his time shooting Raiders of the Lost Ark, and he hilariously roasted his character's costume.

"It was presented to me as [an] aspect of character in the first film," Ford explained. "My questions about it were many ... Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn't it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I gonna do with a f*cking whip? Are you gonna whip people?" Ford recalled. During the interview, Ford also addressed the old rumor that he stapled his Indy hat to his forehead while making Raiders of the Lost Ark. "I still have the [scar], see it?" he shared. "You do what you need to do."

What was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is being directed by James Mangold and is expected to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is still in theaters and will arrive on digital download on August 29th. Stay tuned for more updates on Harrison Ford and the Indiana Jones franchise as we learn them!

