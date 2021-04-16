Every Movie Leaving Hulu in May 2021

✖

Hulu recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup in May, giving subscribers everywhere some new dates to circle on their calendar. However, Hulu's announcement also came with some bad news. There are a ton of great movies set to leave the streaming service in May, making room for all of the new arrivals. Sadly, there are some pretty stellar titles on the way out.

Marvel fans will be disappointed to see both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 leaving Hulu on May 14th, and it's not clear if the films will be heading to a home on another service. Other departing films in may include Gone Girl, The Mighty Ducks, Big Daddy, and Malcolm X.

Here's the full list of movies leaving Hulu in May:

May 9

Gone Girl (2014)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

May 14

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Love, Simon (2018)

May 17

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

May 28

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)

Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)

May 30

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

May 31

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Almost Famous (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Fascination (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Married (2003)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Malcolm X (1992)

Midnight Heat (1996)

One Fine Day (1996)

Patriot Games (1992)

Phase IV (1974)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Descent (2006)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Last Face (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Patsy (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Spirit (2008)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

Traitor (2008)

True Confessions (1981)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu in May? Let us know in the comments!