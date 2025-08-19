Hulu Just Added the Best Action Movie Franchise of the 2010s

If you want action, Hulu now has you covered. The Disney-owned streaming service has long had a robust selection of action movies available to stream, but a recent wave of additions has made the genre lineup even stronger. Recently, Hulu added every movie in an already iconic action franchise to its roster, giving fans an entire saga to binge through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the last week, Hulu added every entry in the wildly popular John Wick franchise. The Keanu Reeves action series has remained one of the most beloved in the genre since it first launched in 2014, with each entry delivering great reviews and big box office wins.

The four John Wick installments were recently available to stream together on Peacock, which marked the first time since the debut of John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2022 that the entire series was on the same service. The films eventually left Peacock, paving the way for them to land on Hulu’s lineup.

With these additions, Hulu is now the home to all of the main John Wick films, but don’t expect to see the franchise’s first spinoff movie join the bunch. Ballerina hit theaters this year and likely isn’t close to making its streaming debut. When it does, it will probably end up on Starz first, which gets initial access to many of Lionsgate’s films.

Coming Soon to Hulu

The John Wick franchise provided a huge boost to Hulu’s streaming roster this month, but even more reinforcements are on the way. September will bring dozens more movies to Hulu, including some all-timers like Donnie Darko, Space Jam, and Clueless. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s September 1st additions below.

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16

Amsterdam

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Call Me By Your Name

Clueless

Devil’s Due

Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut)

Evil Dead Rise

Finding Forrester

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Gandhi

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

I Am Number Four

Invincible (2006)

Jennifer’s Body

John Tucker Must Die

Juno

Just Married (2003)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Mean Girls (2004)

The Meg

The Meg 2: The Trench

Mrs. Doubtfire

Need For Speed (2014)

Never Let Me Go (2010)

Night At The Museum

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

The Nun II

Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Roll Bounce

See How They Run

She’s The Man

Space Jam (1996)

School Of Rock

Trap (2024)

World War Z