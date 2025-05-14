10 Best Mystery Shows Streaming on Hulu (And How Fast You Can Binge Them)

There’s just something undeniably compelling about a good mystery. That slow drip of clues, the twists that make you rethink everything, and that final “aha!” moment when the puzzle pieces satisfyingly snap together. Streaming platforms know we love it, loading up their libraries with head-scratchers, and Hulu has carved out a serious niche for itself in the mystery genre. It has a killer lineup of exclusive shows you won’t find anywhere else, from laugh-out-loud comedies where bodies keep dropping to seriously atmospheric thrillers and true-crime deep dives that stick with you. Plus, many carry that prestigious FX on Hulu tag, often meaning you’re in for some top-tier storytelling.

We’ve sifted through Hulu’s current offerings to spotlight ten of the absolute best mysteries you can only stream there right now. In addition, we’ve included the essential stats, like the total binge time, so you can plan your next investigation carefully.

1) Only Murders in the Building

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40 | Avg. Runtime: 33 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 22 hours

Only Murders in the Building is the kind of show you move into and never want to leave. The series follows three residents of a swanky Upper West Side building bond over their shared obsession with true-crime podcasts: former TV detective Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), flamboyant Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and enigmatic artist Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). When a real murder happens in their building, they decide to start their own podcast, naturally stumbling into layers of secrets, suspects, and subsequent murders season after season.

The magic of Only Murders in the Building comes from its mix of cozy mystery vibes, genuinely sharp comedy, and surprisingly deep character work. Each season unveils a new, cleverly constructed puzzle box centered around their historic apartment complex, but the real draw is the hilarious banter, the exploration of unlikely friendships across generations, and the touching look at loneliness in the big city. Consistently excellent across its four seasons, Only Murders delivers big laughs alongside genuine suspense, making it a top-tier Hulu binge for anyone wanting charm with their crime.

2) A Murder at the End of the World

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7 | Avg. Runtime: 60 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 7 hours

From the minds that brought you the wonderfully weird The OA, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, comes A Murder at the End of the World. This FX on Hulu limited series throws Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), a sharp Gen Z hacker and amateur detective, into the ultimate locked-room mystery. She’s invited to a remote, snow-blasted Icelandic retreat by an elusive tech billionaire, Andy Ronson (Clive Owen), joining a select group of global thinkers. The intellectual escape turns deadly when a guest turns up dead, forcing Darby to use her tech-savvy skills to find a killer amongst the geniuses before she becomes the next victim.

This series elevates the classic Agatha Christie setup with stunning visuals and heavy themes relevant to our times, tackling artificial intelligence, environmental dread, and the dark side of technological progress. Corrin shines as the resourceful Darby, navigating a landscape of paranoia and secrets held by a cast that includes Marling herself. A Murder at the End of the World is less overtly metaphysical than its predecessor but retains that signature atmospheric style Marling and Batmanglij are known for. As a contained, seven-episode story, A Murder at the End of the World is a perfect weekend binge, offering a thought-provoking mystery that feels chillingly contemporary.

3) Under the Banner of Heaven

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7 | Avg. Runtime: 75 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 8 hours 45 minutes

Under the Banner of Heaven is an FX on Hulu limited series that adapts Jon Krakauer’s intense non-fiction book, diving into the harrowing 1984 double murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her infant daughter in Utah. In the series, Andrew Garfield delivers an Emmy-nominated performance as Detective Jeb Pyre. A devout member of the LDS Church, Pyre finds his faith shaken to its core as the investigation leads him into the disturbing history of his religion and the violent extremism lurking within fundamentalist sects connected to the prominent Lafferty family.

Crafted by Oscar-winner Dustin Lance Black, Under the Banner of Heaven intertwines Pyre’s increasingly desperate investigation with flashbacks illuminating the complex and sometimes violent origins of the LDS faith. It’s a meticulous and atmospheric exploration of how belief can curdle into fanaticism, anchored by Garfield’s portrayal of a man caught between his duty and his spiritual foundation. Under the Banner of Heaven isn’t an easy watch, but it’s a profound and brilliantly executed true-crime drama that exemplifies the quality FX productions bring to Hulu, demanding your attention over its seven compelling episodes.

4) Devs

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8 | Avg. Runtime: 50 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 6 hours 40 minutes

Alex Garland’s Devs wraps its mystery in mind-bending science fiction and a thick layer of atmosphere. The series centers on Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer at the monolithic tech company Amaya. Her life unravels when her boyfriend Sergei tragically dies by apparent suicide just after joining Amaya’s top-secret quantum computing division, Devs. Refusing to accept the official story, Lily’s personal investigation plunges her deep into a corporate conspiracy surrounding the project’s true, potentially reality-altering purpose, led by the unnervingly calm CEO Forest (Nick Offerman).

Coming from the visionary writer-director of Ex Machina and Annihilation, Devs is both a visual feast and a philosophical deep dive. While Lily’s quest for answers drives the plot, Devs uses its mystery framework to explore huge questions about determinism, free will, grief, and the potential godlike power of technology. Offerman is magnetic as the tech guru haunted by loss, and the show’s almost hypnotic style creates an unforgettable mood. The series requires patience as it deliberately unfolds its complex narrative over eight episodes. However, the payoff is a profoundly intelligent and visually stunning experience unlike anything else.

5) Death and Other Details

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10 | Avg. Runtime: 45 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 7 hours 40 minutes

Death and Other Details employs a classic whodunit setup with a modern sheen by dropping viewers onto a luxurious Mediterranean cruise liner packed with the ultra-wealthy and their scandalous secrets. In the series, the unfortunate Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) finds herself the main suspect when a locked-room murder occurs. To prove her innocence, she must team up with the one man she truly despises: Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), a once-legendary detective who happens to be on the same doomed voyage.

Though canceled after one season, Death and Other Details delivers a complete mystery reminiscent of Agatha Christie. Patinkin clearly has a blast as the brilliant but world-weary Cotesworth, playing off Beane’s resourceful Imogene. Furthermore, the show leans into its glamorous setting, offering plenty of twists, hidden agendas, and stylish intrigue among the ridiculously rich passengers and crew. For those seeking a sophisticated puzzle box filled with potential culprits and red herrings, Death and Other Details provides a satisfying ten-episode binge that neatly wraps up its central mystery.

6) Under the Bridge

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8 | Avg. Runtime: 40 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 5 hours 20 minutes

Based on Rebecca Godfrey’s haunting true-crime book, Under the Bridge revisits the shocking 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk. The limited series explores the events leading up to Reena’s disappearance after she went to meet friends at a party, and the subsequent investigation that uncovered a dark world of teenage bullying and violence involving a group of seven girls and one boy accused of her brutal killing. Lily Gladstone stars as Cam Bentland, a local police officer, alongside Riley Keough, who plays Rebecca Godfrey, the author investigating the crime for her book.

Under the Bridge stands out by focusing less on the procedural and more on the human element, delving into the lives and social dynamics of the young people involved. Developed with input from Reena Virk’s family, the show attempts a sensitive portrayal of the tragedy, exploring the complex web of peer pressure, adolescent cruelty, and the search for identity that culminated in an unthinkable act. As a result, Under the Bridge is a somber, character-driven mystery that prompts reflection, offering an impactful and thoughtfully rendered eight-episode viewing experience.

7) Cruel Summer

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20 | Avg. Runtime: 44 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 14 hours 40 minutes

The anthology series Cruel Summer utilizes timeline jumping to tell its stories. Originally from Freeform but now exclusively streamable on Hulu, it became a word-of-mouth hit thanks to its unique narrative structure. Season 1 unfolds across three separate summers in the mid-90s, tracking the interconnected stories of popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), who vanishes, and nerdy outcast Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). Jeanette seemingly takes over Kate’s life and faces accusations of knowing more about the disappearance than she admits. Season 2 shifts focus to the Y2K era with a new cast and a deadly love triangle mystery.

Cruel Summer’s clever gimmick is its biggest hook, as constantly shifting perspectives and time periods keep you guessing and re-evaluating what you think you know about the characters and the central mystery. While definitely packed with teen drama, Cruel Summer effectively uses its mystery engine to explore themes of perception versus reality, the slipperiness of truth, and how choices ripple across time. With two distinct ten-episode mysteries, it offers a twisty and addictive binge perfect for viewers who enjoy nonlinear storytelling.

8) Class of ’09

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8 | Avg. Runtime: 42 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 5 hours 40 minutes

Class of ’09 presents a mystery playing out across decades, as the limited series tracks a class of FBI agents through three distinct periods: their challenging training at Quantico in 2009, their present-day careers tackling complex cases, and a near future where artificial intelligence has radically reshaped the criminal justice system. In the series, Brian Tyree Henry stars as Tayo Michaels and Kate Mara plays Ashley Poet, two members of this class whose lives and careers intertwine. As central figures, they grapple with evolving law enforcement methods and the consequences of the technology they helped embrace.

The show’s unique structure allows it to explore not just specific crimes but the overarching mystery of how technology impacts morality, justice, and human connection. It delves into complex themes like AI ethics, predictive policing, and surveillance, viewed through the personal journeys of the agents across time. While the constant time jumps might require focus, Class of ’09 offers a thought-provoking and unconventional eight-episode binge that merges character drama with procedural elements and speculative sci-fi, posing intriguing questions about the future of crime-fighting.

9) Castle Rock

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20 | Avg. Runtime: 52 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 17 hours 20 minutes

The anthology series Castle Rock dives deep into the twisted world created by horror master Stephen King. Set in the infamous titular town, each season spins a new, original tale that weaves together characters, locations, and themes from King’s massive literary universe. Produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, the show masterfully captures the creeping dread and uncanny atmosphere defining King’s work, creating mysteries rooted in psychological horror and supernatural occurrences.

The first season follows lawyer Henry Deaver (André Holland) as he’s drawn back to his haunted past, featuring standout performances from cast members like Sissy Spacek and the particularly memorable Bill Skarsgård. Subsequently, Season 2 delivers a chilling origin story for Misery‘s Annie Wilkes, played brilliantly by Lizzy Caplan. Even without reading every King novel, the show stands on its own with intricate plotting and stellar performances across both seasons. Though canceled after two seasons, Castle Rock offers two distinct, ten-episode nightmares packed with Easter eggs for King fans and plenty of atmospheric chills for everyone else.

10) Paradise

Image courtesy of Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8 | Avg. Runtime: ~45 min | Total Binge Time: Approx. 6 hours

From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Paradise throws viewers into a high-stakes political thriller with sci-fi undertones. In the series, Sterling K. Brown stars as Xavier Collins, the dedicated head of security for the former President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), a charismatic but controversial figure Collins has grown to despise. When Bradford is found assassinated, evidence points directly at Collins, forcing him onto the run to clear his name and unravel the conspiracy behind the President’s death, all while navigating a potentially altered world hinted at through non-linear storytelling.

Fogelman’s signature character-driven approach is evident as Paradise infuses the thriller genre with a strong focus on personal stakes and emotional depth. Brown anchors the series, powerfully portraying Collins’s navigation through a treacherous landscape of political intrigue. Supported by a strong ensemble including Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi, this compelling eight-episode mystery is one of Hulu’s significant recent offerings, delivering a plot thick with secrets and fueled by its talented cast.

Which Hulu mystery are you queueing up next? Did your favorite mystery show miss the list? Let us know in the comments!