A Ton of Movies Are Leaving Hulu This Weekend

The end of April arrives this weekend, and with it comes some changes to the lineups of major streaming services. Most services add a bunch of new titles at the top of each month, but they also bid farewell to quite a few titles as well. Hulu is no exception. This weekend, on the very last day of April, Hulu is losing a bunch of popular movies.

Sunday is May 1st, which means that Saturday is the final day of April, and the final day to stream some of the best movies on Hulu. The biggest losses this weekend come in the form of two beloved franchises. Shrek and Shrek 2 will be exiting Hulu, as will all five films in the Twilight Saga.

Other movies leaving Hulu on Saturday night include Charlie's Angels, Battleship, Jingle All the Way, White Men Can't Jump, Man on Fire, Tombstone, and many more.

Here's the full list of movies leaving Hulu on April 30th:

(500) DAYS OF SUMMER (2009)

10, 000 BC (2008)

A SOLDIER'S STORY (1984)

ANONYMOUS (2011)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

THE BRONZE (2015)

CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000)

CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003)

CHEECH & CHONG'S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CHEECH AND CHONG'S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

DANCE WITH ME (1998)

DATE MOVIE (2006)

DISASTER MOVIE (2008)

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004)

GEORGIA RULE (2007)

HERE COMES THE BOOM (2012)

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003)

I LOVE YOU PHILLIP MORRIS (2009)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

I SPY (2002)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

JUST WRIGHT (2010)

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005)

LAKE PLACID (1999)

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002)

MAN ON FIRE (1987) (1987)

MIRRORS (2008)

MISS BALA (2011)

THE ONE (2001)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

OSCAR (1991)

REAL GENIUS (1985)

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

STEALTH (2005)

SWING VOTE (2008)

TIM BURTON'S CORPSE BRIDE (2005)

TOMBSTONE (1993)

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

YOU AGAIN (2010)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu this weekend? Let us know in the comments!