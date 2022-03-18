Every Movie Leaving Hulu in April 2022

Hulu got its start as a streaming service predominantly focused on television, but it has made serious strides in the movie department over the years. Now owned by Disney, Hulu has steadily increased its movie library, releasing plenty of originals and adding quite a few popular titles year after year. April will bring even more films to Hulu’s library, but it will also see several titles exit the streamer as well.

On Thursday, Hulu released the list of every title leaving its lineup in April. The list is headlined by a couple of popular franchises, with two Shrek movies and all five films in the Twilight Saga exiting on April 30th. What’s strange is that all seven of those movies are being added to the service on April 1st, so they’ll only be available for a single month before leaving again.

In addition to Shrek and Twilight, April will also see the loss of Battleship, Charlie’s Angels, Open Range, Man on Fire, Jingle All the Way, Friday Night Lights, Colossal, and several others.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving Hulu next month:

April 1

POKEMON: ARCEUS AND THE JEWEL OF LIFE (2014)

POKÉMON: GIRATINA AND THE SKY WARRIOR (2009)

POKÉMON: THE RISE OF DARKRAI (2007)

POKÉMON: ZOROARK: MASTER OF ILLUSIONS (2011)

April 5

COLOSSAL (2017)

April 12

CHIPS (2017)

April 14

BALLS OF FURY (2007)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS (2004)

K-PAX (2001)

THE DEBT (2010)

LEATHERHEADS (2008)

THEORY OF EVERYTHING (2014)

April 15

127 HOURS (2010)

BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD (2012)

CRAZY HEART (2009)

THE DESCENDANTS (2011)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

UNFAITHFUL (2002)

April 21

BEVERLY HILLS NINJA (1997)

April 23

MIRROR MIRROR (2012)

April 30

(500) DAYS OF SUMMER (2009)

10, 000 BC (2008)

A SOLDIER’S STORY (1984)

ANONYMOUS (2011)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

THE BRONZE (2015)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2000)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003)

CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

DANCE WITH ME (1998)

DATE MOVIE (2006)

DISASTER MOVIE (2008)

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004)

GEORGIA RULE (2007)

HERE COMES THE BOOM (2012)

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003)

I LOVE YOU PHILLIP MORRIS (2009)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

I SPY (2002)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

JUST WRIGHT (2010)

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005)

LAKE PLACID (1999)

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002)

MAN ON FIRE (1987) (1987)

MIRRORS (2008)

MISS BALA (2011)

THE ONE (2001)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

OSCAR (1991)

REAL GENIUS (1985)

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

STEALTH (2005)

SWING VOTE (2008)

TIM BURTON’S CORPSE BRIDE (2005)

TOMBSTONE (1993)

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)

YOU AGAIN (2010)

