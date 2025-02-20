The Best Movie of 2024 Is Coming to Hulu in March

We may be into 2025 but the 2024 awards season is still in its home stretch. The Oscars are still a couple of weeks away, so movie fans are continuing to play catch-up on the big contenders. Over the last couple of weeks, one film from 2024 has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win Best Picture at the Oscars, and there are many out there (including this writer) who believe it to be the very best film of the year.

The movie in question is none other than Anora, the fast-paced and hilarious dramedy from Sean Baker. Anora had a pretty lengthy stint in theaters and is available to purchase and rent on-demand, giving movie fans plenty of opportunities to check it out. Next month, however, it will become more accessible than ever before, as the Neon release makes its way to Hulu for its first stint in streaming.

Hulu recently announced that March 17th would mark the streaming debut of Anora, giving everyone with a subscription to the service a chance to check it out for free. Now, this streaming premiere is two weeks after the Oscars, so we will know before it begins streaming whether or not Anora is crowned Best Picture.

If you’re not familiar, Anora stars Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream breakout Mikey Madison as a New York sex worker who marries the young and reckless son of a Russian billionaire. When her new husband’s parents find out about their Vegas marriage and fly to the United States to try and separate them, the young man goes on the run without Anora, leading to a night-long chase across the city.

Anora moves at a relentless pace, keeping you entertained and surprised throughout its entire runtime. It’s a must-see for any movie fan and this Hulu premiere will bring it to a much wider audience than it has had to-date.

In addition to a potential Best Picture win, Anora should be a key player in several big Oscar races, including Best Actress. Madison has been locked in a duel with The Subtance‘s Demi Moore throughout this awards season, but the former seems to be pulling ahead just in time for the Oscars.

Coming Soon to Hulu

Anora doesn’t hit Hulu until March 17th, but the service has a massive list of additions set for the start of the month. Here’s the full list of titles hitting Hulu on March 1st:

Akeelah And The Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beauty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King Of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like A Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome To The Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target