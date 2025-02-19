Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in March 2025

We’re still more than a week away from the start of March, but Disney+ is already getting a head start on planning for the month ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its streaming lineup throughout March. There are several titles worth taking note of, though one is head and shoulders above the rest in terms of pre-release hype from fans.

Marvel is finally bringing Daredevil back to TV with Daredevil: Born Again, which launches with two episodes on March 4th. New episodes of the new Daredevil series will air weekly throughout the month.

You can check out the full rundown of Disney’s March streaming additions below!

March 3rd

Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)

March 4th

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

March 5th

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)

Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

Pixar’s first original series follows intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives.

March 11th

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

March 12th

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)

Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

March 18th

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

March 19th

Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 12 Remaining Episodes from S2

The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates!

March 22nd

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)

March 24th

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere

David Blaine Do Not Attempt is a six-part documentary series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration, and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way.

March 25th

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT

March 26th

Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

March 28th

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip follows eleven-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol. The all-new family comedy stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.

March 31st

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

