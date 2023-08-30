Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Director Teases How Lucy Differs From Katniss

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to arrive in theaters later this year, telling a story set decades before The Hunger Games trilogy. Fans are definitely eager to see how The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which chronicles the early years of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and his star-crossed love story with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), relates to the flagship story. A new interview with Empire Magazine outlined what fans can expect from the prequel — and in particular, what's in story for Lucy. As director Francis Lawrence put it, Zegler's new character will essentially be the "anti-Katniss" Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence).

"Katniss was an introvert and a survivor," Lawrence explained. "She was quite quiet and stoic, you could almost say [she was] asexual. Lucy Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer."

"She loves crowds," Lawrence continued. "She knows how to play crowds and manipulate people."

What Is The Hunger Games Prequel About?

In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

The ensemble cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also includes Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Laurel Marsden, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jose Andrés Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly, Lilly Maria Cooper, Sofia Sannchez, and Max Raphael. Nina Jacobson will executive produce alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, as well as Lawrence, Collins, and Tim Palen.

Is Jennifer Lawrence in the New The Hunger Games?

Given The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' setting, it has been safe to assume that Lawrence will not be reprising her role in the prequel. Still, in an interview with Variety earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she would "totally" return to the character in the right context.

"Oh, my God – totally!" Lawrence explained. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent... My producing partner just clutched her heart."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on November 17th.