The Hunger Games Fans Are Obsessed With Katniss Everdeen Parallel in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Trailer

The first trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes dropped today, and it has fans feeling like it's 2012 again. The film is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, which chronicles 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he became the tyrannical president of Panem. The new movie is the first of the franchise to be released since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 hit theaters back in 2015. The movie also stars Rachel Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from District 12. Of course, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) would also become District 12's tribute 64 years later. While Lucy Gray and Katniss are quite different, Lucy Gray has a moment in the new trailer that has fans reminiscing about the original The Hunger Games.

In the first movie, Katniss tries to show the judges her skills with a bow, but they've lost interest by the time it's her turn. She ends up shooting an arrow in their direction and impresses them by striking an apple that's in the mouth of a stuffed pig. While the judges look at her with shock, she bows and says, "Thank you for your consideration." In the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Lucy Gray bows while onstage at the Reaping, presumably after she's called as District 12's tribute. A fan pointed it out on Twitter, and Zegler revealed she ad-libbed the moment. You can view her tweet about it below:

this was an ad-lib :’) https://t.co/GWLYVFacwc — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 27, 2023

While many fans are getting hyped over The Hunger Games parallel and Zegler's debut as Lucy Gray, other fans are just happy the franchise is back. You can check out some of the tweets from excited fans below: