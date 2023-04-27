The Hunger Games Fans Are Obsessed With Katniss Everdeen Parallel in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Trailer
The first trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes dropped today, and it has fans feeling like it's 2012 again. The film is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, which chronicles 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he became the tyrannical president of Panem. The new movie is the first of the franchise to be released since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 hit theaters back in 2015. The movie also stars Rachel Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from District 12. Of course, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) would also become District 12's tribute 64 years later. While Lucy Gray and Katniss are quite different, Lucy Gray has a moment in the new trailer that has fans reminiscing about the original The Hunger Games.
In the first movie, Katniss tries to show the judges her skills with a bow, but they've lost interest by the time it's her turn. She ends up shooting an arrow in their direction and impresses them by striking an apple that's in the mouth of a stuffed pig. While the judges look at her with shock, she bows and says, "Thank you for your consideration." In the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Lucy Gray bows while onstage at the Reaping, presumably after she's called as District 12's tribute. A fan pointed it out on Twitter, and Zegler revealed she ad-libbed the moment. You can view her tweet about it below:
this was an ad-lib :’) https://t.co/GWLYVFacwc— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 27, 2023
While many fans are getting hyped over The Hunger Games parallel and Zegler's debut as Lucy Gray, other fans are just happy the franchise is back. You can check out some of the tweets from excited fans below:
Panem Is Back, Baby!
prevnext
NEW HUNGER GAMES TRAILER IN THE YEAR 2023 pic.twitter.com/J8VFDg9q45— sam (@girlonprior) April 27, 2023
Iconic
prevnext
thank you for your consideration
HUNGER GAMES TRAILER pic.twitter.com/HdtBb6PId8— jão (@thngergames) April 27, 2023
Once a Fan, Always a Fan
prevnext
I’ll be seated for the new hunger games I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/RhuzvHqufp— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) April 27, 2023
This Is Me
prevnext
back in my hunger games era don’t text— amber (@amberrmoh) April 27, 2023
Can't Stop Thinking About This
prevnext
this parallel between lucy gray baird and katniss bowing — rachel zegler understood the assignment — entering my #thehungergames era again, oh my god ballad of songbirds and snakes looks so good pic.twitter.com/0ZJrqWsfcq— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 27, 2023
Perfect Casting
prevnext
RACHEL ZEGLER AS LUCY GRAY BAIRD pic.twitter.com/xJpkF3d8gT— ًًً (@dcurachel) April 27, 2023
We Stay Winning
prevnext
hunger games hive y’all got the last laugh…this is so good https://t.co/3Zpkf4Jztx— Nicolas is happy (litte mermaid era) (@niggaolas) April 27, 2023
Flickerman Family Forever
prevnext
the flickerman family being hosts of the hunger games why’d that gag me pic.twitter.com/2ZD2r7DeGb— . (@lukovist) April 27, 2023
2012 Renaissance
prevnext
am I ready to make The Hunger Games my whole personality again https://t.co/glRmm7cfEc— Stephanie // is creating art + fic (@eclecticmuses) April 27, 2023
Thoughtful and True
prevnext
Katniss and Lucy Gray are very, very different. The Hunger Games is about what happens when you place a hunter in a performance. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is about what happens when you place a performer in a hunt.— Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) April 27, 2023
In Conclusion
and THATS how you return us to the hunger games pic.twitter.com/PsTtcf4bc3 https://t.co/DVHPPf8wRZ— ceo of monica (@photonsmight) April 27, 2023
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on November 17th.prev