The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Promo Video Welcomes You to The Academy

Lionsgate and Fandango have released a new teaser video for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Based on the novel of the same name from The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins. Featuring various members of the movie's cast who are welcoming new students to Panem's Academy, the video is chock full of eccentric costumes and vaguely Masonic-looking iconography. The video really focuses on the movie's adults, played by Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad).

Not long before making it official last year, director The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence had hinted that he could be returning to the franchise. Also returning to the Hunger Games movie franchise will be screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson, who worked on all four of Lionsgate's Hunger Games movies, to the total sum of a $3 billion box office haul.

You can see the video below.

The movie stars West Side Story and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler.

"Like everybody, I first saw Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and like everybody, I knew I was watching a star who would command the screen for a generation," said Francis Lawrence. "Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent, and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional, and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable."

Here's the movie's synopsis:

"Return to The Hunger Games, the landmark film franchise that has earned over $3 billion globally, with Lionsgate's adaptation of Suzanne Collins' #1 New York Times Bestseller The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."