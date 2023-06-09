Jennifer Lawrence "Totally" Interested in Hunger Games Return

Jennifer Lawrence has had a storied and interesting career over the years, both in blockbuster fare and award-winning films. Lawrence might be best known for her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, and even thought it has been several years since that saga came to a close, it sounds like she wouldn't be opposed to coming back. In a recent interview with Variety, Lawrence revealed that she "totally" would reprise her role, even though the events of Suzanne Collins' original books have already played out onscreen. This comes as a prequel film for The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to arrive later this year.

"Oh, my God – totally!" Lawrence explained. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent... My producing partner just clutched her heart."

What is The Hunger Games prequel about?

In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

The ensemble cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also includes Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Laurel Marsden, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jose Andrés Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly, Lilly Maria Cooper, Sofia Sannchez, and Max Raphael. Nina Jacobson will executive produce alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, as well as Lawrence, Collins, and Tim Palen.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on November 17th.