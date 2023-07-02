Where to Watch All The Hunger Games Movies

The Hunger Games franchise will continue on the big screen later this year, with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film is based on the prequel novel from Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, telling the story of Coriolanus Snow as a teenager, long before he rose to power as the President of Panem. This highly anticipated prequel hits theaters in November, so fans have plenty of time to undergo a franchise rewatch, refreshing themselves on the events of the Hunger Games films.

Earlier this year, The Hunger Games films had a stint on Netflix, where they were consistently among the most-watched movies on the service. They have since left Netflix and bounced around to a couple of other places. As of this week, all four Hunger Games movies can be found on Peacock

On July 1st, a ton of movies made their way to Peacock, including the Hunger Games movies. So The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 can all be found on the same service.

Hunger Games Prequel Release Date

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still a few months away. The film is set to arrive in theaters on November 17th.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed multiple Hunger Games movies.

New Movies on Peacock

The Hunger Games movies were far from the only titles that made their way to Peacock to kick off the month of July.

Air Force One

American Gangster

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

American Reunion

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels & Demons

Apollo 13

Away & Back

Baby Mama

Billy Elliot

Blue Crush

Blue Crush 2

The Burbs

Christmas Festival of Ice

A Christmas Melody

The Christmas Parade

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas with Tucker

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code

The Day After Tomorrow

Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle

Do The Right Thing

Downtown Abbey

Engaging Father Christmas

Finding Father Christmas

For The Love of the Game

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Half Baked

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Here Comes The Boom

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Hollow Man

Horizon Line

The Hunger Games

Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2

Inferno

Inside Man

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Jumping The Broom

Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge

Larry Crowne

The Last Airbender

Lone Survivor

A Majestic Christmas

Mama

Mamma Mia!

Marrying Father Christmas

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Little Fockers

Love at First Bark

Mystery Men

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

A Nutcracker Christmas

Reality Bites

Role Models

A Rose for Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million

A Song for Christmas

The Terminal

That Awkward Moment

This Is 40

The Turning

Van Helsing

Waterworld

Wimbledon

Woody Woodpecker