Where to Watch All The Hunger Games Movies
The Hunger Games franchise will continue on the big screen later this year, with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film is based on the prequel novel from Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, telling the story of Coriolanus Snow as a teenager, long before he rose to power as the President of Panem. This highly anticipated prequel hits theaters in November, so fans have plenty of time to undergo a franchise rewatch, refreshing themselves on the events of the Hunger Games films.
Earlier this year, The Hunger Games films had a stint on Netflix, where they were consistently among the most-watched movies on the service. They have since left Netflix and bounced around to a couple of other places. As of this week, all four Hunger Games movies can be found on Peacock
On July 1st, a ton of movies made their way to Peacock, including the Hunger Games movies. So The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 can all be found on the same service.
Hunger Games Prequel Release Date
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still a few months away. The film is set to arrive in theaters on November 17th.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed multiple Hunger Games movies.
New Movies on Peacock
The Hunger Games movies were far from the only titles that made their way to Peacock to kick off the month of July.
Air Force One
American Gangster
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
American Reunion
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
Angel of Christmas
Angels & Demons
Apollo 13
Away & Back
Baby Mama
Billy Elliot
Blue Crush
Blue Crush 2
The Burbs
Christmas Festival of Ice
A Christmas Melody
The Christmas Parade
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Train
Christmas with Tucker
Couples Retreat
Cowboys & Aliens
The Da Vinci Code
The Day After Tomorrow
Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle
Do The Right Thing
Downtown Abbey
Engaging Father Christmas
Finding Father Christmas
For The Love of the Game
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Half Baked
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Here Comes The Boom
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Hollow Man
Horizon Line
The Hunger Games
Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1
Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2
Inferno
Inside Man
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Jumping The Broom
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge
Larry Crowne
The Last Airbender
Lone Survivor
A Majestic Christmas
Mama
Mamma Mia!
Marrying Father Christmas
Meet Joe Black
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
Little Fockers
Love at First Bark
Mystery Men
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
A Nutcracker Christmas
Reality Bites
Role Models
A Rose for Christmas
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million
A Song for Christmas
The Terminal
That Awkward Moment
This Is 40
The Turning
Van Helsing
Waterworld
Wimbledon
Woody Woodpecker