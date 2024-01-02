The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Home Video Special Features Revealed

Here's how you can dive even further into the prequel on home video.

Back in November, The Hunger Games fans witnessed how Coriolanus Snow became such a brutal authoritarian in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and with the prequel movie set to be landing on home video in just a few weeks, Lionsgate has confirmed what special features will be available on that upcoming release. While some of the features will be available across multiple versions of the film, some of the content is exclusive to select retailers and platforms. You can check out the special features list below before The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on Electronic Sell-Through January 30th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th.

Per press release, "The Capitol invites you to the 10th Annual Hunger Games when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on Electronic Sell-Through January 30th and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, Blu-ray + DVD + Digital, and DVD February 13th from Lionsgate. Based on the Suzanne Collins best-selling novel of the same name, with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt, and directed by Francis Lawrence, the star-studded cast features Tom Blyth (Benediction), Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, West Side Story, 2022), Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones, 2019), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story), Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), and EGOT winner Viola Davis (Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder, 2015; GRAMMY for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, Finding Me, 2023; Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Fences, 2017; Tony for Best Actress (Leading Role – Play), Fences, 2010). The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently still in theaters, where it has earned over $325 million worldwide.

"In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, three-time GRAMMY Award winner and six-time nominee singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo joins the prestigious franchise, co-writing and performing the preeminent original song 'Can't Catch Me Now.'

"64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus as he unites with Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games, and battles his instincts for both good and evil.

"On January 30th, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available to buy on Electronic Sell-Through for $19.99. On February 13th, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail prices of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively. Also releasing on the same day, Walmart will have an exclusive 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook, debuting with brand-new art prominently featuring the star-studded cast. The stand-alone SteelBook will be available for the suggested retail price of $29.96.

"Fans of the franchise can collect the previously released The Hunger Games films in the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook 4-Film Collection which includes the original four films, featuring art of Katniss Everdeen and Coriolanus Snow, also available at Walmart."

The special features on the upcoming releases are as follows:

4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Special Features

Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson (Not Included on Digital)



"Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" 8-Part Documentary (Not Included on Digital)

Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble)



Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird)



A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin)



Humanity Undressed (Costume, Makeup & Hair)



To the Victor Go the Spoils (Stunts & Weapons)



Inner Sanctum (The Post-Production Process)



Snow Lands on Top (Reflections)

"The Hanging Tree" Song by Rachel Zegler

A Letter to the Fans

Theatrical Trailers (4K Only)



DVD Special Features

Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

Welcome Back to Panem

The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

"The Hanging Tree" Song by Rachel Zegler

A Letter to the Fans



Apple TV Special Features

Finding a Different Sound: The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Welcome Back to Panem

The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

"The Hanging Tree" Song by Rachel Zegler

A Letter to the Fans



Amazon Blu-ray Exclusive Special Features

Imagining a Retro Future: The Look of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Arc of a Tyrant: Creating Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on Electronic Sell-Through January 30th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments!