Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Wraps Filming

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has wrapped filming. News poured out on social media about the franchise passing a big production milestone. Fans are eager to see what the new cast can do in the established playground of Panem. On deck to carry the torch for Lionsgate are Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman and Andrés Rivera. It looks like everyone was having an amazing time on-set and now the true wait for the prequel begins. Check out the wrap image down below!

How Will the Hunger Games Prequel Be Different?

"We see the evolution of Snow and that's interesting. But to me, the more interesting part was seeing the evolution of Panem and seeing the Hunger Games in its 10th year and seeing how rudimentary it was," publisher David Levithan explained back in a 2020 interview. "And seeing how all of the themes and all of the ideas that we'll see later in the trilogy are having their origin story. When you see them in the trilogy, it's a foregone conclusion: The Hunger Games is what it is, it is evil, it is punitive. But seeing where it didn't have to go that direction, seeing how it sort of wobbled, and seeing how the forces pushed it into existence, that was fascinating to me because there are lessons to be learned about human nature and about societies and governments that we would really do well to listen to."

"Everybody at first thought it was going to be a fallen angel story, like Snow's going to be a hero and then something happens and he becomes bad," Levithan continued. "What Suzanne shows is that it's so much more complicated than that. His personality was what it was but it was outside forces that either amplify pieces of who you are or help you go a different direction. You see a tug of war in this book."

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Synopsis

"Return to The Hunger Games, the landmark film franchise that has earned over $3 billion globally, with Lionsgate's adaptation of Suzanne Collins' #1 New York Times Bestseller The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

