The Entire Hunger Games Franchise Is Finally Streaming in One Place

The four films in the Hunger Games franchise have been tough to find on streaming services over the last few years, much less all in the same place. Fortunes have now changes, however, as the entire series is currently available to stream on one service. On Thursday morning, July 1st, all four films were added to Peacock's lineup, where they will be streaming exclusively for the foreseeable future.

Based on the book trilogy by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games first arrived in theaters in 2012 and starred Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. The subsequent films were released each year after that for three years. The final book in Collins' trilogy, Mockingjay, was split into two separate movies.

What's even more exciting is that the Hunger Games films are just a few new movies that were added to Peacock on Thursday. The streamer also added several Jaws films, the Leprechaun franchise, and quite a few other titles.

Here's the full list of movies and shows that were added to Peacock on July 1st:

3 Bears Christmas, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

A Single Shot, 2013

Abigail, 2019

After the Wizard, 2011

Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017

All Eyez on Me, 2017

And While We Were Here, 2012

Antz, 2017

Bad Teacher, 2011

Baked in Brooklyn 2016

Balls of Fury, 2007

Because I Said So, 2007

Bermuda Tentacles, 2014

Better Watch Out, 2016

Born on the Fourth of July, 1989

Boyz N The Hood, 1991

Cardboard Boxer, 2016

CarGo, 2017

Cavemen, 2013

Conan the Destroyer, 1984

Daredevil, 2003

Darkman, 1990

Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Deep Impact, 1998

Dino King, 2012

Do the Right Thing, 1989

Doomsday, 2008

End of Days, 1999

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast & Furious, 2009

Fast Five, 2011

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998

Finding Fish, 2017

Flashdance, 1983

Ghost Squad, 2014

Grown Ups, 2010

Grown Ups 2, 2013

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011

Hatched, 2015

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

I am Bolt, 2016

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007

In the Doghouse, 2014

Inception, 2010

Izzie’s Way Home, 2016

Jaws, 1975

Jaws 2, 1978

Jaws 3-D, 1983

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002

Junior, 1994

Jungle Bunch, 2017

Killing Escobar, 2021

King Kong, 2005

Knock Knock, 2015

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Megamind, 2021

Moon Man, 2013

Monsters vs. Aliens 2009

Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

Non-Stop, 2014

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016

Paper Soldiers, 2002

Princess and the Pony, 2011

Psycho, 1960

Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo

Rain Man, 1988

Robin Hood, 2010

Role Models, 2008

The Adventure Club, 2017

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

The Birds, 1963

The Godfather I, 1972

The Godfather II, 1974

The Godfather III, 1990

The Hulk, 2003

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015

The Fast and the Fierce, 2017

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006

The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003

The Little Witch, 2018

The Magnificent Seven, 2016

The Preacher’s Wife, 1996

The Rundown, 2003

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Skulls, 2000

The Wedding Planner, 2001

Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988

Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983

Snowtime, 2015

Spawn, 1997

Twins, 1988

Van Helsing, 2004

Walking Tall, 2004

Wanted, 2008

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017

