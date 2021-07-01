The Entire Hunger Games Franchise Is Finally Streaming in One Place
The four films in the Hunger Games franchise have been tough to find on streaming services over the last few years, much less all in the same place. Fortunes have now changes, however, as the entire series is currently available to stream on one service. On Thursday morning, July 1st, all four films were added to Peacock's lineup, where they will be streaming exclusively for the foreseeable future.
Based on the book trilogy by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games first arrived in theaters in 2012 and starred Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. The subsequent films were released each year after that for three years. The final book in Collins' trilogy, Mockingjay, was split into two separate movies.
What's even more exciting is that the Hunger Games films are just a few new movies that were added to Peacock on Thursday. The streamer also added several Jaws films, the Leprechaun franchise, and quite a few other titles.
Here's the full list of movies and shows that were added to Peacock on July 1st:
3 Bears Christmas, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
A Single Shot, 2013
Abigail, 2019
After the Wizard, 2011
Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017
All Eyez on Me, 2017
And While We Were Here, 2012
Antz, 2017
Bad Teacher, 2011
Baked in Brooklyn 2016
Balls of Fury, 2007
Because I Said So, 2007
Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
Better Watch Out, 2016
Born on the Fourth of July, 1989
Boyz N The Hood, 1991
Cardboard Boxer, 2016
CarGo, 2017
Cavemen, 2013
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
Daredevil, 2003
Darkman, 1990
Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Deep Impact, 1998
Dino King, 2012
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Doomsday, 2008
End of Days, 1999
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast & Furious, 2009
Fast Five, 2011
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
Finding Fish, 2017
Flashdance, 1983
Ghost Squad, 2014
Grown Ups, 2010
Grown Ups 2, 2013
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011
Hatched, 2015
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
I am Bolt, 2016
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007
In the Doghouse, 2014
Inception, 2010
Izzie’s Way Home, 2016
Jaws, 1975
Jaws 2, 1978
Jaws 3-D, 1983
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990
Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002
Junior, 1994
Jungle Bunch, 2017
Killing Escobar, 2021
King Kong, 2005
Knock Knock, 2015
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Megamind, 2021
Moon Man, 2013
Monsters vs. Aliens 2009
Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Non-Stop, 2014
Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Princess and the Pony, 2011
Psycho, 1960
Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
Rain Man, 1988
Robin Hood, 2010
Role Models, 2008
The Adventure Club, 2017
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
The Birds, 1963
The Godfather I, 1972
The Godfather II, 1974
The Godfather III, 1990
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015
The Fast and the Fierce, 2017
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003
The Little Witch, 2018
The Magnificent Seven, 2016
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
The Rundown, 2003
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Skulls, 2000
The Wedding Planner, 2001
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988
Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983
Snowtime, 2015
Spawn, 1997
Twins, 1988
Van Helsing, 2004
Walking Tall, 2004
Wanted, 2008
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
