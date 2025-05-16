Hunger Games Prequel Taps Harry Potter Star as President Snow

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping continues to round out its cast, as the prequel movie has found its President Snow. According to Variety, Oscar-nominated actor Ralph Fiennes will portray the franchise villain in the film. He becomes the third person to play Snow in the Hunger Games movies. Donald Sutherland originated the role on screen in the original series, then Tom Blyth played a younger Snow in 2023’s A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In a statement, Sunrise on the Reaping producer Nina Jacobson expressed enthusiasm about getting to work with such a talented thespian as Fiennes.

“We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena,” Jacobson said. “Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler’s List. It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

Ahead of production starting, Sunrise on the Reaping director Francis Lawrence has been busy rounding out the prequel’s ensemble, casting younger versions of Hunger Games legacy characters. Other recent additions to the film include Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetie. Elle Fanning is also reportedly attached as Effie Trinket.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to open in theaters in November 2026. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, which chronicles Haymitch Abernathy’s victory at the 50th Hunger Games. Joseph Zada has been cast to play the young Haymitch. McKenna Grace is also onboard to portray Maysilee Donner, Haymitch’s fellow District 12 tribute who competes alongside him.

Fiennes is an inspired choice to take over the role of Snow. He has a long history of playing some of the most notorious villains in cinematic history, including Amon Göth in Schindler’s List and Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise. In his incredibly wide acting range is the ability to craft intimidating, unsettling antagonists, so he should be a strong fit for Snow. Fiennes’ veteran screen presence will inject a sense of gravitas to Sunrise on the Reaping, which will make his Snow a compelling figure to watch on screen. Sutherland left a memorable impression on viewers in the original films, so Fiennes has big shoes to fill, but he’s more than capable.

It’s interesting to see Fiennes join another high-profile literary adaptation years after his experience on Harry Potter. He almost turned down the role of Voldemort before his sister talked him into it, and it became one of his signature characters. Perhaps his turn as Snow will be equally as acclaimed, adding to an already rich legacy.

Do you think Fiennes is a great choice to play Snow? Are you excited to see his performance in Sunrise on the Reaping? Let us know in the comments!