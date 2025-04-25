Hunger Games Prequel Recasts Philip Seymour Hoffman Role With Oscar Nominee

Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its Plutarch Heavensbee, casting Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Plemons in the role. The character was originally portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the initial Hunger Games film trilogy. This development was initially reported by Deadline and then later confirmed by Lionsgate via a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter). In a statement, the filmmakers expressed excitement over Plemons joining the ensemble, feeling that the actor’s take on the younger Plutarch will be something special to see.

“Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said. “We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special. His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

“Jesse has been one of my favorite actors since I first saw him in Friday Night Lights,” producer Nina Jacobson said. “We knew from the start that only an actor’s actor could play a young version of Plutarch. Jesse was the dream from the start and we couldn’t be prouder to have him join the Hunger Games family.”

Set to hit theaters in November 2026, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. A prequel to the original trilogy, it chronicles the story of Haymitch Abernathy winning the 50th Hunger Games. Francis Lawrence, who helmed the previous four films in the franchise, is onboard to direct Sunrise on the Reaping. His plan is to begin production later this year.

Plemons joins Sunrise on the Reaping amidst a flurry of recent casting announcements. Earlier this week, relative unknown Joseph Zada signed on to headline the project as the young Haymitch. The ensemble also includes McKenna Grace as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

Plemons is a very versatile actor. He made a name for himself with his unsettling turn as Todd in Breaking Bad, and has since brought life to a variety of characters across multiple genres. He’s left an impression in everything from studio comedies (his memorable supporting turn in Game Night) to awards contenders (his Oscar-nominated performance in Power of the Dog). As such, he should prove to be an excellent fit in the Hunger Games franchise. Following the footsteps of a legend like Hoffman is no easy task, but Plemons will be able to find a way to make the character his own while honoring the late icon’s performance. Plutarch has a sizable role in the Sunrise on the Reaping novel, which will give Plemons lots of meaty material to explore.

