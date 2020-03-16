Not Idris Trending on Twitter Following Idris Elba Coronavirus Diagnosis

Monday afternoon, The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba announced via his Twitter profile that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus. Shortly after the announcement was made, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn shared a tweet asking fans to pray for the star and now, Elba has started trending worldwide.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Despite the actor’s plea to not panic, Twitter quickly swarmed the situation enough to launch the actor into trending status, right alongside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, two other A-list actors who were diagnosed with the respiratory disease earlier this month.

We Need to Go Back to 2019

No, No, No

not idris elba too😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zxm28y0Fmh — 🤡Jen the clown 🤡 (@Crazylovebird12) March 16, 2020

Oh, S–t

NOT IDRIS NOT MY MAN IDRIS pic.twitter.com/D5XfHVjLaw — lynn⁷ (@sanateeez) March 16, 2020

Overstepped the Line

No. Not Idris. This Corona BITCH has overstepped the line now. It’s personal. https://t.co/U2wAlywRo8 — shay or whatever (@kipling_shay) March 16, 2020

Throwing Hands

not idris😔 fuck this virus bro pic.twitter.com/w0kbAcJp22 — anders (｡•̀ᴗ-)✧ (@ANDERSBUTONDERS) March 16, 2020

F–k

not idris elba, coronavirus needs to back the f*ck up pic.twitter.com/m7c6hNTZgW — 𝓭𝓮𝓮⚡️ (@thislilstangirl) March 16, 2020

Tears