James Gunn Asks Fans to Pray for Idris Elba Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

The COVID-19 coronavirus is impacting essentially every aspect of everyday life, as people take precautions to hopefully slow down the virus' spread. Unfortunately, confirmed cases of the virus are still continuing to grow, and several celebrities have learned that they are testing positive for the ailment. Thor: Ragnarok and The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba is the latest to join that list, revealing in a video message on Monday that he has been diagnosed as having the coronavirus. Elba's news immediately sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, and it looks like his colleague, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, is also sending positive thoughts. In a tweet, Gunn suggested that everyone who believes in prayer keep Elba in their thoughts, as well as "practice as much social distancing as you possibly can".

Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks. Love you, Idris. ❤️🙏❤️ https://t.co/etr36BpZm5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2020

"Look this is serious," Elba said in his video announcement. "This is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it, okay? So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, and keeping your distance, okay? We've told our families, they're very supportive. We've told our colleagues. And transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested or feel like you've been exposed, do something about it. Alright? It's really important."

"Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it's been bullsh*t," Elba continued. "But, now's the time for solidarity, now's the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected - from those who have lost people that they love, to people that don't even have it, and have lost their livelihoods. This is real, alright? I just wanted to share my news with you guys, and I will keep you updated as to how I'm doing. But so far, we're feeling okay. Alright man, stay positive - and don't freak out."

Elba is just the latest celebrity to publicly announce a coronavirus diagnosis, alongside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, as well as former James Bond star Olga Kurylenko.

(Cover photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, David M. Benett/Getty Images)