Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond, ending a multi-year search for actor Daniel Craig’s replacement. Of course, during his five-film run as Bond (over the course of 15 years), there were several moments with Craig where it looked like he might drop out. That sparked many discussions, fairly early on, about who should play the next 007, and one name that circulated for years was Idris Elba.

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Talk of Elba playing Bond really heated up in the 2010s, but for every who supported the idea, there was another who was dead set against Elba breaking the barrier to become the first black Bond. Elba eventually recused himself from the discussion after going through years of backlash, and is probably one of the happiest people on the planet that the next Bond has been cast, and the discussion can end.

Idris Elba On Playing A Bond Villain vs. Robert Pattinson’s 007

Idris Elba is starring in the new survival thriller Above the Below, which he also co-directs with Martin Owen. The film combines nightmare scenarios of both space travel and sea travel, into a story where a trio of astronauts have their capsule veer off course and crash land into the ocean upon re-entry to Earth. With no communications and no sure way to know if anyone knows their location to send help, the trio must figure out how to survive on their own in the high-pressure situation.

During the press junket for Above the Below, ComicBook’s Chris Killian checked in with Idris Elba about the Bond casting. More importantly, he made sure Elba new that there are actual gambling sites that are now placing him as a major frontrunner bet to play a Bond villain. So, is that flattering to Elba, or is this the resurgence of a conversation he really wanted to stop having? You already know the answer:

“Flattered? Yeah! I mean, what a compliment. You know, only because it’s, like, one of the most charismatic characters in the world [Bond]. But, yeah, I am flattered.”

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Most fans would point out that Idris Elba kinda, sorta, has already played a Bond(esque) villain character in the Fast & Furious spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw. However, we would argue that the actor’s scenery-devouring performance in that film (delivering all-time classic lines like “I’m Black Superman!”) is a far cry from what he would bring to the table as an antagonist in the shadowy espionage world of spies and assassins that James Bond operates in. As usual, Elba is the full package: a fitting pick for a villain who is both a physical threat and has the dramatic gravitas of a great mastermind foe. Seeing him dip into something a little more eccentric, as so many other Bond villain actors have, would also be a delight for fans. Plus, Idris Elba working with new Bond director Denis Villeneuve (Dune trilogy) is a pairing we’d love to see, and is long overdue.

Having Idris Elba anywhere near the James Bond franchise, in any capacity, would be a win. Here’s hoping those betting odds are ever in his favor. Above the Below will be released on December 4th. Bond 26 is in production and expected in 2028.