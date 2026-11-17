Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, and news of his casting went viral in a matter of hours after the initial announcement. In just 24 hours, there has been literal worldwide chatter and debate about Pattinson’s casting as Bond. But aside from questions about hw playing Bond affects Pattinson’s future as Batman, or how many 007 films he plans on starring in, there’s still just one basic question that we’re trying to answer: Do people like Robert Pattinson playing James Bond?

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We here at ComicBook decided to do some polling on the issue and see how Bond fans were feeling. Turns out that fans are generally okay with the choice, even if they don’t overwhelmingly love the choice. And considering some of the backlash that Robert Pattinson has received from previous casting announcements, that’s pretty solid ground to be on, at the start.

POLL: How Do Fans Feel About Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Casting?

Now that you've had the day to thinka bout it, how do you feel about Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 17, 2026

Per the results of our polling, the majority of fans seem to “love” Pattinson being cast as Bond (35%). The second-highest majority (30%) seems to “like” the idea, even if they don’t “love it. The third-highest group (23.4%) said that Pattinson wasn’t their first choice, while only about 11% of fans said they “hate” the casting.

Again, those poll numbers are pretty solid, given what Pattinson has faced in the past. When he was cast as Bruce Wayne/Batma in Matt Reeves’s reboot film, The Batman, there was some immediate backlash to it. Pattinson’s physique was criticized, his past role in The Twilight Saga was dragged up and used against him, and the term “Emo-Batman” followed him well after the film’s release. It’s been in the four years between The Batman and the start of production on The Batman: Part II that Pattinson has seemed to gain significant clout as Batman.

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Comparatively, it’s looking like both males and females across many different demographics are pleased with Pattinson as Bond. Action fans can see the vision after Pattinson won them over in films like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (where he played a Bond-style spy), and as Batman; female fans haven’t been shy about posting their delight at seeing Twilight‘s Edward Cullen age into a James Bond role. Bond fan-fiction is about to go crazy.

Robert Pattinson will make his debut as James Bond in Bond 26 (official title TBA). The film is expected to release in 2028 and will be directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune trilogy), working off a script by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).