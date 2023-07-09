Idris Elba Says "Fingers Crossed" for More Luther Movies

Luther premiered back in 2010 on BBC and saw Idris Elba taking on the titular role for five seasons that came to an in 2019. Earlier this year, the actor returned to the part in the Netflix film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. In March, it was reported that the movie was a huge success for Netflix, so some fans are hoping Elba will eventually return for another movie. The actor recently spoke with Collider and addressed the movie's Netflix success and revealed he hopes more Luther projects are in his future.

"Yeah, it did really well," Elba shared. "Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement since it was the first film from the television show. I'm hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

Elba also spoke with Comicbook.com about more Luther after the movie's big premiere.

"The luxury starts with just having more space to tell a bigger story without breaking it up into episodics," Elba explained. "Now we have this massive landscape [and] a bit of a bigger budget. We have more time to get under it. I've always dreamed about what we could do with Luther as a film, outside of 'Luther Land' in London, where can we take it?"

How Is Luther: The Fallen Sun Different From Luther?

Luther: The Fallen Sun is the first film to spin off from the series. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Elba talked about the difference between filming for TV and filming for film. According to the star, it came down to having extra time to flesh out beats for the individual characters.

"Yeah, I think, you know, honestly, it comes down to the technicalities of a constraint that a TV show has based on time and budget versus what a film can do," Elba explained. "You know, we got a lot more time to explore the nuances. I think in this film, we have moments where Luther is silent and he's just listening. And, that's amazing that you're allowed to do that in a film. And a TV show, that would cut that out and got on with it, you know? That allows for a little bit more of a peeling of the onion, so to speak."

