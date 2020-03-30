Impractical Jokers: The Movie Getting Early Digital Release

People around the country and the globe are still social distancing and self-quarantining in an effort to help flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus pandemic. With theaters everywhere closed, movie studios are doing their part to keep folks entertained while they’re at home, sending recently-released theatrical movies to digital on-demand sooner than expected. The likes of Onward, Birds of Prey, Invisible Man, and a few others have already been made available digitally, and now Impractical Jokers: The Movie is joining them.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie will be released on-demand on April 1st, which is incredibly fitting given that the whole premise is about pranking others. The film, based on the TV series of the same name, will be available for purchase on digital platforms and cost $19.99. Impractical Jokers stars James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano, the quartet comedy troupe known as The Tenderloins. The film was directed by Chris Henchy.

“For all our wonderful fans who’ve been requesting, we’re happy to announce that Impractical Jokers: The Movie will be available in your homes to watch digitally on April 1st”, said The Tenderloins. “Hoping we can provide some laughs to families and friends at a time when we can all surely use some.”

“Impractical Jokers raised the stakes bringing their hijinks to the big screen and we couldn’t be more proud of their impressive box office debut,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “The unwavering support of their fans prove that this comedy franchise continues to provide endless laughs and entertainment that we are pleased to bring into homes.”

“Impractical Jokers first premiered on truTV to much fanfare in December 2011 and quickly became a hit, especially among young adults,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation & Family Marketing. “The power of the loyal fanbase has proven the sky’s the limit for this comedy franchise, and we are eager to bring home the laughter and antics of their first feature film for the whole family to enjoy.”

Are you looking forward to watch Impractical Jokers: The Movie at home? Let us know in the comments!