‘Incredibles 2’: Elastigirl’s New Suit Featurette Released

Pixar’s latest promo featurette for The Incredibles 2 focuses on Edna Mode’s fashion legacy, as if the superhero costumes designer was an actual fashion icon. But while the video above includes big celebrity cameos like Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner, Incredibles fans will no doubt be focused on the real star of the show: another look at Elastigirl’s new costume!

In the clip of footage included with the featurette, there’s an apparent costume subplot that’s setup in Incredibles 2, as Helen / Elastigirl apparently gets her costume from a designer named Alexander Galbaki [sp]. Needless to say, that decision in designer leaves Edna feeling some kind of way, as she considers herself the Parr family and Frozone’s “exclusive designer throughout the known universe and until the end of time.”

Fans have rightly pointed out a major issue with the concept behind this promotional video: The Incredibles is supposed to take place back in a post-WWII era of America (even though that’s never explicitly specified), so it seems to break the illusion of the film’s world to have modern day fashion icons and celebrities talking aobut Edna Node as a contemporary. Then again, Incredibles 2 seems to be walking a fine line, in general, when it comes to its temporal setting. The sequel takes place right after the events of the first film, yet it’s clear from jokes about Common Core or changing gender roles in family life, that the film will be very modern-minded in its story, themes, and Pixar-brand insights. And you know what? If it plays fast and loose with time, who really will object?

Incredibles 2 will pick up with the Parr family still trying to balance their superhero desires with the government mandate against it. Helen is recruited by a powerful telecommunications tycoon, to resume her work as Elastigirl, while being an icon in the PR campaign to bring back supers. Meanwhile Bob tries to take on the “Mr. Mom” role at home, only to learn his baby son Jack-Jack may have powers too volatile to contain.

The Incredibles 2 will be in theaters on June 15th.