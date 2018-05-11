‘Incredibles 2’ TV Spot Reveals First Look at 3 New Superheroes

Disney/Pixar has released a brand new TV spot for Incredibles 2! You can check it out above.

The biggest takeaway from the promo is the look at the film’s new team of superheroes, who are nicknamed “The Wannabees”. While they’re only on screen for a brief second, you can see a look at Brick, He-Lectrix, and Voyd in action.

While it’s unknown exactly how the new supers enter the fold of the film, we do know quite a bit about Voyd, who will be voiced by Sophia Bush.

“There’s a character named Voyd who’s a new superhero, and she admires Helen and is kind of a Helen groupie,” writer/director Brad Bird explained during a recent Q&A. “I described her to the animators as like, we had this dog that was this very big, powerful dog and it only had two settings. One was in your face, ‘Love me! Love me! Love me! Love me! Love me! Love me!’ And when you said finally, ‘Get off!’ it [becomes] ‘I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!’ Then he goes, ‘Oh it’s okay! Now Love me, love me, love me!’ She’s a little bit like that and she’s always leaning in a little too much and always a little too ready to ask ten million questions and it’s a fun character. I’ve never seen that before in superhero movies and we’re always trying to juice it up.”

And while Incredibles 2 is being released over a decade since the first movie, it sounds like that wait between films will be more than worth it.

“The thing is that many sequels are cash grabs,” Bird explained. “And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table.’ Jesus, you know, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning. Making something that people are going to enjoy 100 years from now is what gets me up. So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It’s sheerly [because] we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

Incredibles 2 flies into theaters on June 15.