‘Incredibles 2’ International Trailer Reveals New Footage

The Incredibles are headed back to theaters, and the newest trailer features a slew of new footage.

The Incredibles 2 international trailer features more of the Underminer battle, giving each member of the team a chance to shine. In particular, Mr. Incrdible and Elastigirl get more of the spotlight, as he lodges what looks like a traffic light into the side of Underminer’s vehicle, while Elastigirl tries and prevents citizens from falling off the rapidly decaying bridge.

Mr. Incredible also goes one on one with Underminer, though the villain is far from a slouch. It will take the combined effort of the family to stop the vehicle from causing more destruction, but law enforcement is not thrilled to have the team back in action.

Fans also get a bit more of Jack-Jack, though at one point there seem to be several Jack-Jacks all causing chaos, which the original Jack-Jack does not approve of. Jack-Jack is just chilling with his dad when Elastigirl shows up on the television, and it seems their pedestrian family days are coming to an end.

You can check out the new footage in the trailer above.

It took a long time for an Incredibles sequel to finally happen, and there is one specific reason why. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Incredibles 2 director Brad Bird about the subject, and it was all about avoiding a cash grab.

“Yeah, well and you know the thing is that many sequels are cash grabs,” Bird said. “And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table.’ Jesus, you know, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning. Making something that people are going to enjoy 100 years from now is what gets me up. So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It’s sheerly [because] we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

