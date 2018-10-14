‘Incredibles 2’ Director Brad Bird Shoots Down Plot Hole Theory

Recent years have seen fans become so critical of films that any piece of the narrative that isn’t explicitly depicted on screen is considered a “plot hole” and likely becomes the subject of a social media takedown of a filmmaker’s shortcomings and oversights. When one viewer attempted to point out an error in Incredibles 2, director Brad Bird noted that the lack of an explanation of the narrative specifics was because of the obvious logic that should have been demonstrated by a viewer.

In the film’s final act, both Mr. and Mrs. Incredible have been brainwashed and deliver a message to the city about the dangers of superheroes. They ultimately snap out of the mind control and save the city from a massive boat that poses a catastrophic threat, while the city ultimately praises them for their heroics.

One Twitter user claimed it was a plot hole that the audience was never shown the residents of the city learning about the details that led to the event, with Bird offering a rather mundane explanation of the narrative.

The filmmaker clarified, “I don’t agree that it’s a ‘plot hole.’ I assumed the audience would figure out that, once the boat was stopped, normal exchanges of information would happen between that crash and the villain being taken away. I didn’t need to SHOW it. Nothing worse than explaining the obvious.”

Many of the replies to Bird’s tweet cited how the sense of pride a viewer feels when pointing out such a “plot hole” has trumped the suspension of disbelief, ultimately forcing studios to be much more explicit with their storytelling, leading to more generic films landing in theaters.

Once Bird clarified the issue, the original user accepted the director’s explanation, admitting, “OH did not expect you to actually reply. COOL. You’re completely right though and it doesn’t make the film any less incredible than it is. Thanks.”

Most audiences didn’t seem to have an issue with any narrative gaps, as the film went on to become the first animated film to earn more than $600 million domestically. While these numbers would seem like a third film was inevitable, Bird would rather focus on discovering the right story to complete the trilogy.

“The thing is that many sequels are cash grabs. And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table,’” Bird shared during a visit to Pixar, adding “money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning.”

He added, “So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long,” pointing out that the only reason this sequel happened was because “we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

Incredibles 2 hits Digital HD on October 23rd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 6th.

