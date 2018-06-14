‘Incredibles 2’ Breaks Fandango’s Record For Top Animated Movie Pre-Sales Of All Time

Ahead of its release Thursday night, Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 has beaten out Fandango’s top animated pre-sales, Variety reports.

Incredibles 2 has broken the record for Pixar’s own Finding Dory, which topped pre-sales for the online ticket retailer in summer 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to over 1,000 moviegoers polled by Fandango, 87% reported they’re fans of writer-director Brad Bird; 85% have seen The Incredibles more than once; 60% have seen the original more than four times; 75% saw the 2004 original in theaters nearly 14 years ago; and 74% are excited to see The Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as ice-slinging superhero Frozone.

“Incredibles 2 is making history as our top animated pre-seller of all time,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Fans have been waiting a long time for the return of one of our favorite screen families, and the latest Pixar offering is primed for heavy repeat business throughout the summer.”

Tracking for the animated superhero movie pegs it as pulling in somewhere between $125 million and $140 million in its debut at more than 4,400 locations domestically this weekend.

Finding Dory — 13-years-later sequel to 2003’s beloved Finding Nemo — holds Pixar’s top opening weekend with $135 million, topping the $110 million opening earned by 11-years-later sequel Toy Story 3 in 2010. Dory went on to earn $1.028 billion worldwide, making it Pixar’s second billion dollar grosser after Toy Story 3.

Joining that club is in reach for highly-anticipated 14-years-later sequel Incredibles 2, which holds a 95% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Its predecessor grossed $633 million worldwide in its November 2004 release.

In Incredibles 2, Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while husband Bob (Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are about to be discovered.

Their mission is derailed when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) by their side.

New to the series are Sophia Bush as Voyd, Jonathan Banks as Rick Dicker, and Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener as Winston and Evelyn Deavor, respectively.

Incredibles 2 opens in theaters nationwide tonight.