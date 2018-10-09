First Trailer for ‘Incredibles 2’ Released

13 years later, the Incredibles are back and better than ever!

Just as Disney and Pixar had promised, the first trailer for Incredibles 2 has just been released on ESPN.

The trailer aired during a segment on College Gameday, the travelling NCAA football program on ESPN, that airs each and every Saturday during the season. This is the second time Disney has used a big trailer to draw attention to ESPN programming, as the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi aired during a Monday Night Football Game.

The trailer is the first look anyone has seen at the second installment of Pixar’s Incredibles franchise, and it’s the first film in the series since its debut in 2004. Writer/director Brad Bird returned to helm the sequel, and he’s bringing many of the main cast members along with him.

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson are all reprising their roles in the upcoming film. This means that Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone will all be back, along with Jack Jack, Violet, Dash and The Underminer.

Follow the next chapter of the Incredibles saga when the film hits theaters on June 15, 2018.