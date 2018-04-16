Why We Won’t See Frozone’s Wife in ‘Incredibles 2’

“Honey! Where’s my super-suit?!”

This line from Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) to his off-screen wife easily became one of the most iconic quotes from Disney/Pixar‘s The Incredibles after it premiered in 2004. Of course, those who fell in love with the hilarious exchange have always been dying to meet Honey, and the news that an Incredibles sequel was arriving this summer gave fans hope that they might finally get a glimpse of the hero’s hilarious wife.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case this summer. Once again, Honey will be heard by audiences, but is going to remain unseen.

Earlier this month, ComicBook.com attended a press event at Pixar Animation Studios and learn about the making of Incredibles 2. During one of the creators’ panels, franchise writer/director Brad Bird took questions from those in attendance, and it wasn’t long before the topic of Frozone’s beloved wife came up.

When asked whether or not Honey was going to appear on camera in the movie, Bird got straight to the point.

“Yeah, well we didn’t end up doing it because it’s funnier as a voice,” the director admitted.

Bird went on to explain that this wasn’t always the intention. Honey was originally supposed to be in the movie. In fact, the animation team ended up creating a complete design of the character before the decision was made to cut her appearance. The design ended up getting re-purposed for another character that appears briefly in the film.

“So we actually went through all of the trouble of designing the character and the design appears in the movie, but not as Frozone’s wife,” Bird told us. “We do use her design and she is a hero, there’s not a lot of screen time on it. The problem is we have a lot of different things that we want the movie to be about and we’re already, the two Incredibles movies, are already the longest movies at Pixar and they are never happy about that. Like, ‘Ahh! Could you not make it so long?’ We’re like, ‘You’ve gotta let us get Honey in there, we’re gonna get Honey in somewhere!’ Yeah so that’s our struggle.”

As we saw in the Incredibles 2 trailer, Honey will indeed have some lines in the movie, and they’re likely just as funny as what she was given in the first movie 14 years ago. At the end of the trailer, Frozone tells Mr. Incredible that he’ll “be there ASAP,” as he goes to grab his suit. The costume is there this time, but it isn’t long before Honey chimes in, asking what he’s up to.

“Where you goin’ ASAP?” Honey asks from another room. “You better be home ASAP!”

Are you disappointed that Honey won’t be appearing in Incredibles 2 this summer, or do you think it’s funnier if she’s always around as a voice? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comment section below!

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.