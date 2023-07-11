Indiana Jones 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is 56% Off For Prime Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters is giving a huge boost to the original trilogy on Disney+, but if you would prefer to own physical copies of the film, Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to do it. The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray is available here on Amazon priced at $39.99 (56% – an all-time low).

In addition to the HDR-10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos upgrades, the Indiana Jones 4K UHD Blu-ray box set includes a bonus disc with 7-hours of previously released special features (see below), and a fold-out map (the original announcement included a book). As you'll read in the following press release snippet, Lucasfilm didn't mess around with the visual and audio upgrades:

"Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg. In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos mixes while staying true to each film's original creative intent."

Indiana Jones Series to End With Dial of Destiny

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga is meant to be its last. Harrison Ford is the only actor to have played the titular character in feature films over the years, and there are no plans to recast Indy in order to make more movies. At 80 years old, Ford as made it clear that he's not planning to play Indiana Jones again.

While this will be the final installment of the Indiana Jones series, director James Mangold made a point not to indicate as much with the title. Since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade already included a word hinting at an ending, Mangold and the production team had a rule against using that terminology.

"Because Last Crusade. You couldn't say last because Last Crusade did it and wasn't," Mangold explained during a recent interview with Uproxx. "'Final' is in every movie from Halloween. Every movie has, at least, the 17th installment called 'Final' something. So, you think, you can't go 'final.'"

The iconic Harrison Ford returned for one last adventure as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now.

