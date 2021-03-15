Indiana Jones Series Coming to 4K Ultra HD in June

✖

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of the debut installment, the four-film Indiana Jones franchise is heading to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray this fall, complete with special features that dive deep into bringing the series to life. Despite many of these features having previously been released on home video, being able to witness the iconic adventures in the highest definition possible will surely feel like an all-new experience. The Indiana Jones four-movie 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray set is expected to hit shelves on June 8th. A new Indiana Jones film is slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Per press release, "Relive the unforgettable exploits of world-renowned, globetrotting hero Indiana Jones in spectacular 4K Ultra HD when the Indiana Jones four-movie collection arrives in a new 4K Ultra HD set June 8th from Lucasfilm Ltd. and Paramount Home Entertainment. The cinematic classic that started it all— Raiders of the Lost Ark —celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having first introduced audiences to the man with the hat on June 12, 1981. Forty years later, the legendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans.

"Now, for the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos audio. Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg. In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos mixes while staying true to each film’s original creative intent.

"The Indiana Jones four-movie collection includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies. The set also includes a Blu-ray with seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark From Jungle to Desert From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary) The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

The Stunts of Indiana Jones

The Sound of Indiana Jones

The Music of Indiana Jones

The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

Raiders: The Melting Face!

Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

Indy’s Friends and Enemies

Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

