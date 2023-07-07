Prime Day 2023 Deals: Anime, Collectibles, Toys, LEGO, Video Games, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11 (starting at 3 a.m. EDT) and July 12, but you've probably been inundated with reminders and details about "the best" deals and "early deals" ever since Amazon first announced the dates for the event last month. In truth, the same sorts of deals tend to crop up year after year, so you can expect to see discounts on Amazon devices, Apple devices, TVs, laptops, headphones, Instant Pots, robot vacuums, and so on. Those deals will be pretty hard to miss since everyone will be talking about them, but if you're reading ComicBook.com, you might be interested in something different.

Are you looking for Prime Day deals on LEGO sets, action figures, Blu-rays, board games, anime, and video games? If so, you've come to the right place. It's a safe bet that Amazon will drop major sales in these categories, and we'll be rounding up some of our favorites right here for your convenience. We'll start with some general offers that you might want to take advantage of before Prime Day 2023 officially begins as well as a sneak peek at some of the top deals that Amazon will have on tap in a wide range of categories.

Amazon Prime Membership Deals

If you aren't an Amazon Prime member, there are several ways to join ahead of Prime Day 2023 – some of which have deals of their own:

Amazon Prime : Try it for Prime Day week for only $1.99. Price is $14.99 thereafter. May also have the option of a 30 day free trial. Select new members will automatically receive a $10 shopping credit upon sign-up to use towards Prime Day shopping.

: Try it for Prime Day week for only $1.99. Price is $14.99 thereafter. May also have the option of a 30 day free trial. Select new members will automatically receive a $10 shopping credit upon sign-up to use towards Prime Day shopping. Prime Student: A discounted membership option for college students at $7.49 a month. Six month free trial.

A discounted membership option for college students at $7.49 a month. Six month free trial. Prime Access: A discounted membership option for qualifying government assistance recipients at $6.99 a month. One month free trial.

Prime Day 2023 Early Deals



Prime Day 2023 Sneak Peek Deals

Save up to 75% on select Amazon devices, including the Invite-only deal on 43" Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), and Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Pioneer and TCL smart TVs with Fire TV built in, Kindle Scribe, and the all-new Fire Max 11 tablet.

Save up to 60% on select Gap men's, women's, kids', and baby apparel.

Save up to 50% on select, Amazon-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags from The Drop.

Save up to 50% on select Sony headphones, speakers, and home audio.

Save up to 50% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot.

Save up to 50% on select dolls and accessories from Barbie.

Save up to 45% on select Victoria's Secret products.

Save up to 40% on select Bose headphones, speakers, and soundbars.

Save 40% on select products from Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Save up to 40% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories, and select apparel.

Save up to 40% on select kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, Vitamix, and Breville.

Save up to 35% on select beauty and skincare products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme, IT cosmetics, and Urban Decay.

Save 30% on the new, Amazon-exclusive Betty Buzz Citrus Variety Pack Cans.

Save 30% on KNOW Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens.

Save 30% on select styles from D'Amelio Footwear.

Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive items on The Summer I Turned Pretty storefront, including a limited-edition Sperry shoe worn by Belly Conklin in Season Two.

Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets, building toys from MAGNA-TILES, and Squishmallows products.

Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive kids' and baby fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's.

Save up to 30% on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3.

Save up to 30% on select pet essentials from Wild One.

Save 25% on Logan Paul & KSI's PRIME Hydration+ Sticks.

Save 20% on select SPF, skincare, haircare, and lip products from Sun Bum.

Save 20% on select products from Chamberlain Coffee by Emma Chamberlain.

Save up to 20% on select Le Creuset products.

Save up to 20% on select outdoor pizza ovens from Ooni USA.

Prime Day 2023 Mattel Sneak Peek Deals



Save up to 30% off select Fisher-Price toys, including:

Save up to 48% off select Hot Wheels & More toys, including:

Save up to 48% off select Jurassic World toys, including:

Save up to 30% off select Mattel dolls, including:

Disney Princess 12-Pack

Starting 7/11 at 4:30pm PST, save on the American Girl Truly Me dolls, while supplies last.

Save up to 64% off select Barbie toys, including:

More details all week – In celebration of the Barbie movie and leading into the highly anticipated Amazon sales, Barbie and Amazon are teaming up for "Best Week Ever," a one-of-a-kind sale experience, featuring 7 days of back-to-back Barbie cross category deals. Kicking off Barbie's Best Week Ever in the Amazon store, be on the lookout for deals on the following items, new deals added each day through July 12th:

You can keep tabs on more Prime Day 2023 deals right here starting on July 11th. We'll be keeping tabs on the best deals going for collectibles, anime and manga, Blu-rays, LEGO sets, Dungeons & Dragons books, board and card games, video games, and more.