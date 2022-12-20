Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Reveals the "Catalyst" of the Story

While some of Indiana Jones' exploits have been the direct result of his own passions and explorations, in the case of the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, director James Mangold confirmed that it is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena that ignites the journey. In this regard, the narrative seems to have echoes of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in which Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones was sought out by Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams, a meeting that kicked off a globe-trotting adventure. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently expected to land in theaters on June 30, 2023.

"She's a daughter of a friend of Indy's, who we will also meet in the movie," Mangold revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Helena's gotten herself in a bit of trouble, and brings [that] to Indy's doorstep. She's a character who's a wonderful set of contradictions — charming and brilliant, but also a lot of trouble."

In addition to pointing out that Helena was the "catalyst" for the story, Mangold also confirmed that audiences will "find out what happened" to Mutt in the years since Crystal Skull. Prior to that film's release, many audiences thought Mutt was poised to take on the mantle of the franchise going forward, only for the film's conclusion to confirm that Ford's Indiana wouldn't be replaced anytime soon. With Mutt being entirely absent from the upcoming sequel's promotional campaign, fans will likely be somewhat relieved that Dial of Destiny won't entirely overlook the figure.

The filmmaker also went on to tease the overall structure of the story, which will include opening with a de-aged Ford in a flashback sequence before jumping to 1969.

"I mean, 1969 is the beginning of now, really, in terms of technology and the space race," the director detailed. "So, you have Cold Wars, nuclear power, intrigue, the lack of clear good guys and bad guys. In the same way, you have to be really considerate about how you try and transpose a fairly simplistic kind of black-hat, white-hat sensibility into a period that is more complicated. We try to exploit that by jumping forward into 1969 to a hero who is used to a black and white world, [but finds himself] in a world that has gone gray."

