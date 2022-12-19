Indiana Jones Director Shuts Down Rumors of Reshooting Dial of Destiny Ending

Recent comments from composer John Williams about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ignited rumors that elements of the film's conclusion were being changed in reshoots, though director James Mangold took to Twitter to shut down those notions. While Mangold didn't speak on behalf of Williams and the potential miscommunication, he made it quite clear that the film is well into the post-production process, to the point that a locked cut will be submitted to the MPA for a rating imminently. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently expected to land in theaters on June 30, 2023.

"So I took a b-day break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say... We're not shooting & never shot any new scenes or 'alt endings,'" the filmmaker tweeted. "Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA & VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!"

When pushed by trolls about the veracity of his claims, Mangold replied, "1) John was mistaken. Maybe read Twitter too much. 2) We're not shooting new endings. Never did. The film is 99% finished & being rated by MPAA. 3) This imagined zany ending w/ Indy being erased & replaced is a fever dream of wounded folks angry about other films I did not make."

The filmmaker went on to address more bad-faith reactions from users, with Mangold going on to reiterate in various ways how talented John Williams is and how, despite his countless accomplishments, this was an incident in which his comments weren't entirely accurate.

This is only the latest instance of Mangold shooting down rumors about the franchise, having previously confirmed how Indiana Jones wouldn't be "replaced" in any capacity.

"One more time. No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being 'erased' thru some contrivance- and he never was, not not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that's how they get their clicks," Mangold replied to a user on Twitter. "And please don't exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is 'right.' Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & u get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot."

The filmmaker concluded, "The [difference] between trolling a-holes & everyone else is they [are] trying to make $ off your feelings about other films & culture war politics. They push [controversial] guesses as coming from 'sources' to gin up clicks. Let it go. END."

