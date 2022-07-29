Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Spotted In Sling After Injury

✖

Harrison Ford has been spotted with his arm in a sling while walking around London, which isn't good news for Indiana Jones fans. The sight of the injury comes just over a week after reports broke that Harrison Ford was injured while filming Indiana Jones 5, an injury that now seems like it will be much more trouble for the production than originally thought. After the injury occurred, it was indicated that Indiana Jones 5's production would simply work around Ford and whatever treatment he needed - but this seems like it will be quite a hard thing to work around, indeed.

Harrison Ford Steps Out in Arm Sling After Sustaining Injury While Making Indiana Jones 5 https://t.co/5gFgT8K89j — People (@people) July 3, 2021

When news of Ford's injury broke, Disney issued the following vague statement:

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Having stars injured - or even nearly killed - during production is nothing new for Hollywood or even Harrison Ford. Ford's Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill was injured and had to have entire reconstructive surgery before filming Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The Star Wars curse extended to Ford himself in 2015, when the actor broke his pelvis in a crash-landing while piloting an aircraft, just as Star Wars: The Force Awakens was hitting theaters.

That's all to say: there are ways to work around an injured leading man and still complete a film production. However, a lot of fans are wondering just how much Harrison Ford (78) can bring to the action/adventure genre as Indiana Jones on a good day; trying to film sequences with an injured Ford may result in a film where fans can't help but notice the star's limitations.

For his part, Harrison Ford has been thoroughly committed to making sure Indiana Jones 5 delivers:

"I don’t really want to give them what they want to see," Ford told Hey U Guys. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made."

Right now Indiana Jones 5 is still on schedule for release on July 29, 2022.