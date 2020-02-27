Indiana Jones 5 Writer Teases Arrival of James Mangold

Fans were stunned earlier today to learn that Steven Spielberg has dropped out from filming Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford, though Lucasfilm is currently in discussions to replace the iconic director with Logan and Ford v Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold. This is a swift development coming just days after Ford has spoken at length about his excitement to return to the Indiana Jones franchise, where he’s given multiple updates about the status of the production kicking off in a matter of weeks. While we still don’t know if Mangold will helm the project, the film’s screenwriter is teasing that it will happen.

Indiana Jones 5 writer Jon Kasdan responded to the news of Mangold’s reported involvement, offering a humorous tweet that any Indy fan should appreciate.

If adventure has a name… it must be @mang0ld https://t.co/XnxE3FiPUK — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) February 26, 2020

While Kasdan seems hopeful that Mangold will do well in crafting the next adventure for Dr. Jones, Spielberg’s departure is the latest in a series of ongoing setbacks for the latest movie in the long running franchise.

The movie has already been delayed numerous times before being set for its current release date in July 2021, and has lost the involvement of George Lucas to retirement. Now Spielberg “passing the reins” to another filmmaker makes it clear that this is a new era for Indiana Jones, despite Ford remaining on.

Ford also spoke as if filming was set to begin very soon, and Disney has yet to announce another delay for the film’s release, which could mean that Spielberg’s exit came down to the wire.

To his credit, Ford sounds dedicated to giving fans an adventure worthy of the Indiana Jones franchise.

“I don’t really want to give them what they want to see,” Ford told Hey U Guys. “I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit — I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made.”

Indiana Jones 5 is currently set to release in theaters on July 10, 2021.