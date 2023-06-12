New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Clip Released

The years of adventuring may have taken a physical toll on Indiana Jones, but that hasn't impacted his problem-solving skills, as confirmed in a new clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the new clip, Indiana (Harrison Ford) puts his years of research to good use and finds a way for him and Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to escape a dangerous situation. Based on this clip alone, we get the feeling that this is only one of many dangerous situations the pair will be confronting in the upcoming movie. Check out the clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below before the sequel lands in theaters on June 30th.

If watching this clip gives you a sense of familiarity, since Indiana has been escaping deadly scenarios since audiences first met him in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, you're not alone, as even original director Steven Spielberg was impressed by what this new film showcased.

"I just had that experience two nights ago," Spielberg said at the Time 100 Summit earlier this year when asked about the experience of watching an Indiana Jones movie that he didn't personally direct. "Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold. Everybody loved the movie. It's really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it."

He added, "When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'"

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will land in theaters on June 30th.

