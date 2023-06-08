Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Box Office Tracking Is Lower Than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is almost here, bringing the cinematic story of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) to a close. There has definitely been a lot of hope from fans in terms of what the film will deliver — but it looks like that is only starting to bleed over to box office projections. According to latest tracking (via The Hollywood Reporter), Dial of Destiny is expected to gross $60-70 million in its opening weekend.

While that would be lower than the $100 million opening weekend of 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, it feels worthwhile to acknowledge that the numbers would be on par with recent late-June releases Mission: Impossible — Fallout and No Time to Die.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm’s latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford’s final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

“I don’t really want to give them what they want to see,” Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. “I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit — I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made.”

What do you think of the latest box office projections for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny? Are you excited for the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30th.