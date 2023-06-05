Indiana Jones' last larger-than-life adventure demands a larger-than-life screen — so Regal is offering fans a free upgrade to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX. The theater chain has announced a limited-time offer to experience the fifth and final Indiana Jones film in the large-format presentation when it opens only in theaters June 30th. From director James Mangold, the new movie sees Harrison Ford return to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist and adventurer as he embarks on a globe-trotting quest to find the Antikythera: "A dial that could change the course of history."

Available exclusively to Regal Crown Club and Regal Unlimited members who watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during its opening weekend, the offer allows members to upgrade their tickets to IMAX at no additional cost. To redeem the free upgrade, members must select the "IMAX Promo Ticket" for any Dial of Destiny IMAX showing between June 29th—July 2nd on the Regal mobile app.

(Photo: Regal)

The cast of characters includes Indy's grifting goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge); Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen); boat captain Renaldo (Antonio Banderas); Helena's teen sidekick, Teddy (Ethann Isidore); US government Agent Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson); and Indy's old ally and Helena's father, Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), who went mad from his obsession with the dial during World War II.

"The Indiana Jones films have always been filled with mystery, adventure, and heart. Our new movie will continue the tradition," Ford said of the 15-years-later sequel to 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in a featurette announcing tickets are on sale.

"Harrison loves this character as much as the audience loves this character. So we asked ourselves, what could be the next adventure? And in this case, it was: what could be the last adventure?" said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who produces with Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel and executive producers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. After an extended prologue set in 1944 with a digitally de-aged Ford, Dial of Destiny jumps to 1969, where the famed archaeologist is "retiring as a professor and about to stumble into an adventure."

"I felt good," Ford added of Indy's last ride into the sunset. "And that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we're going to knock their socks off."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters June 30th.