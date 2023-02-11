Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Rumored Budget Is Huge

This summer, the saga of Indiana Jones will be marching on, with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The sequel has been highly-anticipated among fans for a while, especially after the release of its first trailer late last year. It has been clear that the film will be narratively upping the ante — and a new report sheds light on exactly how much that is costing. According to a new report from Forbes, the budget of Dial of Destiny is a whopping $294.7 million.

This officially makes Dial of Destiny the eight-most-expensive film of all time, behind only Justice League, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Avengers: Infinity War, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be directed by Logan's James Mangold. Specific plot details are currently unknown at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.